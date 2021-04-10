Elmwood-Murdock golfers play at Friend tourney

FRIEND – Elmwood-Murdock golfers gained valuable knowledge Friday during a trip to a tournament in Friend.

Nate Lockman, Easton Miller, Jeston Junker and Colt Bevans traveled to Friend Country Club for the Roy Horner Invite. The Knights finished the tournament eighth in team standings with a score of 483.

E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said the trip was a positive learning experience for the Knights. They walked the course for the first time in their careers and battled windy conditions during the event.

“No one who played today had seen the Friend course before today,” Backemeyer said. “We gained good experience on some quick greens with significant wind.”

Milford (379) and Fillmore Central (383) separated themselves from the pack in the team race. Milford’s Cole Toovey and Fillmore Central’s Alex Schademann each registered rounds of 81. Toovey won a playoff to capture medalist honors.

Team Results

Milford 379, Fillmore Central 383, Thayer Central 403, Hastings St. Cecilia 414, Southern 421, Shelby-Rising City 432, Friend 451, Elmwood-Murdock 483, Centennial 506, Deshler, Johnson County Central no team scores