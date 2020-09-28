Elmwood-Murdock golfers play in home tournament

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELMWOOD – Rylee Hogue has made solid progress on her golf game throughout her four years at Elmwood-Murdock.

The E-M senior was rewarded for her hard work Monday with a career-best score on the school’s home course.

Hogue captured a tenth-place medal at the Elmwood-Murdock Invite. She made E-M golf history with her round of 94. In addition to shooting her best round at Grandpa’s Woods, she also became the first E-M girl to ever post an 18-hole score under 95 on the course.

Hogue climbed to the top of Elmwood-Murdock charts with a 44 on her first nine holes. She fired a 50 on the second nine holes to soar into medal-winning territory. She cut 17 strokes from her 2019 total at the tournament.

E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was pleased with the performances from the Knights. Jami Twomey and Elly West joined Hogue at the tournament. Twomey finished 26th with a round of 112. West fired a career-best 18-hole score of 121. She claimed 31st place in the event.

“We had some solid scoring on a chilly, windy day,” Backemeyer said.