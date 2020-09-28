Elmwood-Murdock golfers play in home tournament

ELMWOOD – Rylee Hogue has made solid progress on her golf game throughout her four years at Elmwood-Murdock.
The E-M senior was rewarded for her hard work Monday with a career-best score on the school’s home course.
Hogue captured a tenth-place medal at the Elmwood-Murdock Invite. She made E-M golf history with her round of 94. In addition to shooting her best round at Grandpa’s Woods, she also became the first E-M girl to ever post an 18-hole score under 95 on the course.
Hogue climbed to the top of Elmwood-Murdock charts with a 44 on her first nine holes. She fired a 50 on the second nine holes to soar into medal-winning territory. She cut 17 strokes from her 2019 total at the tournament.
E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was pleased with the performances from the Knights. Jami Twomey and Elly West joined Hogue at the tournament. Twomey finished 26th with a round of 112. West fired a career-best 18-hole score of 121. She claimed 31st place in the event.
“We had some solid scoring on a chilly, windy day,” Backemeyer said.
Elkhorn South JV edged Lincoln Lutheran 351-352 for the team title. Lincoln Lutheran teammates Rachael Volin (79) and Grace Fahleson (83) finished in the top two spots. Fahleson won last year’s individual title and Volin was fourth in the 2019 event.
Team Results
Elkhorn South JV 351, Lincoln Lutheran 352, Arlington 388, Elkhorn North JV 420, Bennington JV 423, Cedar Bluffs/Mead, Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra no team scores
Top Ten Results
1) Rachael Volin (LLHS) 38-41 79, 2) Grace Fahleson (LLHS) 43-40 83, 3) Lanie Rubin (EKS) 46-39 85, 4) Calli Reidiger (EKS) 43-44 87, 5) Ellie Rubin (EKS) 49-39 88, 6) Michaela Gommerman (EKS) 45-46 91, 7) Annika Gommermann (EKS) 42-49 91, 8) Bailey Schmidt (LLHS) 49-45 94, 9) Ema Horner (ARL) 45-49 94, 10) Rylee Hogue (EM) 44-50 94
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Rylee Hogue 44-50 94 (10th), Jami Twomey 57-55 112 (26th), Elly West 58-63 121 (31st)
