SYRACUSE – Two Elmwood-Murdock golfers squared off with athletes from across southeast Nebraska Wednesday at the Syracuse Invite.
Devin Mather and Gus Pope both represented the Knights at the meet. Pope finished 33rd with an 18-hole total of 114. Mather collected 37th place with a round of 118.
Elmwood-Murdock head coach Curt Backemeyer said Mather and Pope both made positive adjustments to their games as the day went along. Golfers battled fierce winds that made it more difficult to accurately aim their shots. Wind gusts topped 40 miles per hour in the late morning and remained above 30 mph in the afternoon.
“Both Devin and Gus showed good improvement on the back nine on a warm but windy day that was tough for scoring,” Backemeyer said.
Mather and Pope both reduced their scores by eight strokes from the front nine to the back nine. Mather went from 63 to 55 and Pope changed from 61 to 53.
Lincoln Christian claimed the team championship with a score of 354. Milford (366) and Lincoln Lutheran (371) were second and third.
Lincoln Christian’s Drew Beukelman won a close individual race against Milford teammates Bragan Meyer and Cole Toovey. Beukelman fired an 84 and Meyer and Toovey each had scores of 85.
Team Results
Lincoln Christian 354, Milford 366, Lincoln Lutheran 371, Yutan 396, Syracuse 405, Exeter-Milligan 427, Nebraska City 440, Beatrice 461, Friend 469, Syracuse JV 546, Elmwood-Murdock no team score
Top Ten Results
1) Drew Beukelman (LCHS) 45-39 84, T2) Bragan Meyer (MIL) 43-42 85, T2) Cole Toovey (MIL) 43-42 85, 4) Hunter Hohlen (LCHS) 44-44 88, 5) Josh Fishpaw (SYR) 46-43 89, 6) Will Elgert (YUT) 44-46 90, T7) Tyler Ailes (LCHS) 47-44 91, T7) Isaiah Nunnally (LCHS) 45-46 91, T7) Nick Christianson (LCHS) 48-43 91, T7) Max Bartels (LLHS) 45-46 91, T7) Cruise Trumbley (LLHS) 50-41 91
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Gus Pope 61-53 114 (33rd), Devin Mather 63-55 118 (37th)