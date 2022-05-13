Elmwood-Murdock golfers register tournament rounds

LINCOLN – Elmwood-Murdock golfers wrote optimistic numbers on their scoreboards Tuesday during a trip to Lincoln.

The Knights took part in the Dave McEwen Memorial Golf Tournament at Hidden Valley Golf Course. Elmwood-Murdock finished sixth in the field with a team total of 379. It was one of the squad’s top scores of the spring.

E-M head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was pleased with the way the Knights played. Elmwood-Murdock athletes were able to gain valuable knowledge about Hidden Valley during their rounds. E-M will return to the same course on Monday, May 16, for the District C-1 Meet.

“We basically had a preview of our district at Hidden Valley on the district course,” Backemeyer said. “There were three teams in our district missing, but we have a good idea of where we stand going into Monday. This was one of our better team scores and we look to learn from today to improve at the district meet.”

Nate Lockman led the Knights with a round of 88. Nate Rust (96), Easton Miller (96), Jeston Junker (99) and Drake Clements (108) added scores for the team.

Bishop Neumann, Centennial, Elmwood-Murdock, Fairbury, Falls City, Fillmore Central, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Milford, Palmyra, Southern, Syracuse and Yutan will take part in the district meet.

The first three teams and first ten individual places plus ties in each district will qualify for the state tournament. The Class C State Tournament will take place May 24-25 at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Team Results

Lincoln Lutheran 339, Yutan 348, Milford 350, Lincoln Christian 358, Fillmore Central 372, Elmwood-Murdock 379, Syracuse 383, Falls City 393, Ashland-Greenwood 394, Palmyra 417, Lincoln Christian JV 447, Johnson County Central 449, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City no team score

Top Ten Results

1) Noah Carpenter (PLY) 41-37 78, 2) Colton Hauder (MIL) 38-41 79, 3) Alex Schademann (FIL) 42-40 82, 4) Ethan Ringler (LLHS) 43-40 83, 5) Cole Toovey (MIL) 41-42 83, 6) Jude Elgert (YUT) 43-40 83, 7) Max Bartels (LLHS) 42-41 83, 8) Jake Richmond (YUT) 40-44 84, 9) Logan DeBoer (LLHS) 44-41 85, 10) Isaiah Nunnally (LCHS) 43-43 86

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Nate Lockman 46-42 88, Nate Rust 49-47 96, Easton Miller 47-49 96, Jeston Junker 54-45 99, Drake Clements 53-55 108. Team score 379.

