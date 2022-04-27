Elmwood-Murdock golfers take part in tournaments

Elmwood-Murdock golfers gained experience this week during a pair of events in the southeastern part of the state.

Palmyra Quad

Golfers from Elmwood-Murdock, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran and Palmyra traveled to Woodland Hills on Monday for a quadrangular. Lincoln Christian (174) edged Lincoln Lutheran (175) by one stroke for the title. Palmyra carded a 192 and Elmwood-Murdock posted a 197.

Elmwood-Murdock Varsity Results

Nate Lockman 41, Easton Miller 56, Nate Rust 51, Jeston Junker 49, Drake Clements 57. Team score 197.

Elmwood-Murdock Junior Varsity Results

Rowan Kastens 62, Michael Hynes 84.

Lincoln Christian Varsity Results

Isaiah Nunnally 38, Cade Marshbanks 43, Ty Hansen 47, Dominic Lambert 46, Kaylor Hinton 50. Team score 174.

Lincoln Lutheran Varsity Results

Max Bartels 42, Logan DeBoer 43, Ethan Ringler 44, Jason Steider 46, Noah Ringler 50. Team score 175.

Palmyra Varsity Results

Noah Carpenter 35, Luke Johnson 47, Jonny Glantz 62, Gage Bohaty 48, Zach Phillips 62. Team score 192.

Palmyra Invite

The Knights joined athletes from 14 other programs in the Palmyra Invite on Wednesday. Tournament organizers divided each school into three-person teams. One of the school’s teams played in the Gold Division and the other played in the Silver Division.

Tournament organizers kept team scores for each division. They handed out medals to the top ten golfers in each division at the end of the day.

Elmwood-Murdock placed fifth in the Gold Division with a 277 and seventh in the Silver Division with a 343. Nate Lockman earned an eighth-place medal in the Gold Division with a round of 84.

Gold Division Team Results

Norris JV 246, Lincoln Lutheran 267, Yutan 267, Milford 267, Elmwood-Murdock 277, Auburn 280, Lincoln Christian 287, Southern/Diller-Odell 290, Palmyra 299, Syracuse 308, Friend 309, David City 321, Falls City 328, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central no team scores

Top Ten Results

1) Noah Carpenter (PLY) 37-37 74, 2) Connor Roche (NRS) 36-39 75, 3) Thomas Hansmeyer (NRS) 39-39 78, 4) Jake Richmond (YUT) 40-39 79, 5) Colton Hauder (MIL) 39-40 79, 6) Cole Toovey (MIL) 40-40 80, 7) Isaiah Nunnally (LCHS) 41-40 81, 8) Nate Lockman (EM) 41-43 84, 9) Jude Elgert (YU) 43-41 84, 10) Brad Hall (AUB) 44-43 87

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Nate Lockman 41-43 84, Nate Rust 47-46 93, Easton Miller 49-51 100

Silver Division Team Results

Norris JV 290, Lincoln Christian 295, Syracuse 316, Yutan 316, David City 327, Milford 327, Elmwood-Murdock 343, Johnson County Central 348, Auburn 367, Lincoln Lutheran 382, Friend 413, Falls City, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Palmyra, Southern/Diller-Odell no team scores

Top Ten Results

1) Brylee McMurry (NRS) 47-43 90, 2) Tanner Yorges (NRS) 46-45 91, 3) Dominic Lambert (LCHS) 51-43 94, 4) Cade Stephenson (SYR) 42-54 96, 5) Noah Ringler (LLHS) 49-48 97, 6) Keegan Jones (JCC) 47-51 98, 7) Kaylor Hinton (LCHS) 48-51 99, 8) Jason Arnold (SDO) 47-53 100, 9) Paul Kirchmann (YUT) 49-51 100, 10) Chase Nitzsche (MIL) 53-48 101

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Jeston Junker 50-54 104, Drake Clements 58-60 118, Rowan Kastens 60-61 121

