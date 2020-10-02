 Skip to main content
Elmwood-Murdock golfs in Lincoln Christian Invite
Elmwood-Murdock golfs in Lincoln Christian Invite

Elmwood-Murdock girls golf

LINCOLN – Three Elmwood-Murdock golfers wrapped up the regular season Thursday with a trip to the Lincoln Christian Invite.

Rylee Hogue, Jami Twomey and Elly West competed in the 18-hole tournament at Hidden Valley in Lincoln. Golfers from nine schools took part in the event during the morning and afternoon. Tournament officials awarded medals to students with the top ten scores.

Hogue captured 13th place with a round of 109. Twomey placed 17th with a 117 and West was 33rd with a total of 162.

Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove earned medalist honors with a round of 78. She defeated Lincoln Lutheran’s Grace Fahleson by six strokes for the top spot. Lincoln Lutheran edged LCHS 399-402 for the team title.

Hogue, Twomey and West will travel to Hidden Acres Golf Course in Beatrice on Tuesday for the District C-1 Tournament. The start time for the event was still to be determined as of Friday morning.

Auburn, Central City, Elmwood-Murdock, Exeter-Milligan, Fairbury, Heartland, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Palmyra, Syracuse and Tri County will compete in the tournament.

Team Results

Lincoln Lutheran 399, Lincoln Christian 402, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 425, Syracuse 447, Norris 534, Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Fairbury, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer no team scores

Top Ten Results

1) Olivia Lovegrove (LCHS) 40-38 78, 2) Grace Fahleson (LLHS) 41-43 84, 3) Rachael Volin (LLHS) 42-47 89, 4) Janna DeHaan (LCHS) 46-47 93, 5) Shaylee Staack (SYR) 45-49 94, 6) Grayson Shirey (OBT) 50-46 96, 7) Elizabeth Goebel (OBT) 48-49 97, 8) Lorelei Bassinger (SYR) 53-50 103, 9) Makenna Schramm (FRB) 59-46 105, 10) Emaan Kahn (OBT) 51-55 106

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Rylee Hogue 54-55 109 (13th), Jami Twomey 53-64 117 (17th), Elly West 80-82 162 (33rd)

