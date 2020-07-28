Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka takes down Malcolm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEHAWKA – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes finished the home portion of their 2020 schedule Tuesday night with a pair of victories over Malcolm.

The Nationals made fans at Nehawka Ball Diamond happy by defeating the Clippers 8-3 in both games. E-M/N trailed early in each matchup but came back to win.

The Junior Legion team completed its season with a 7-7 mark. The E-M/N Seniors will finish their summer schedule this weekend at Syracuse Sports Complex. The team will face Tecumseh and Syracuse at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 12 and 3 p.m. Sunday.

E-M/N Juniors 8, Malcolm 3

The Nationals put together several scoring rallies in the Junior Legion matchup. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka erased an early 1-0 deficit with four runs in the second inning. Malcolm came within 4-3 in the fifth, but E-M/N posted the final four runs of the game.

Cade Hosier paced the team’s scoring attack with three hits and one RBI. Ty Fox went the distance on the mound for E-M/N. He struck out five Clippers and scattered seven hits in seven innings.

Malcolm 100 020 0 – 3 7 8