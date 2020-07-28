Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka takes down Malcolm

NEHAWKA – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes finished the home portion of their 2020 schedule Tuesday night with a pair of victories over Malcolm.
The Nationals made fans at Nehawka Ball Diamond happy by defeating the Clippers 8-3 in both games. E-M/N trailed early in each matchup but came back to win.
The Junior Legion team completed its season with a 7-7 mark. The E-M/N Seniors will finish their summer schedule this weekend at Syracuse Sports Complex. The team will face Tecumseh and Syracuse at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 12 and 3 p.m. Sunday.
E-M/N Juniors 8, Malcolm 3
The Nationals put together several scoring rallies in the Junior Legion matchup. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka erased an early 1-0 deficit with four runs in the second inning. Malcolm came within 4-3 in the fifth, but E-M/N posted the final four runs of the game.
Cade Hosier paced the team’s scoring attack with three hits and one RBI. Ty Fox went the distance on the mound for E-M/N. He struck out five Clippers and scattered seven hits in seven innings.
Malcolm 100 020 0 – 3 7 8
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 040 013 x – 8 7 2
E-M/N Seniors 8, Malcolm 3
Malcolm protected a 2-0 lead until E-M/N came up to bat in the bottom of the fourth. The Nationals fired off five runs in the frame and built the gap to 8-2 in the fifth.
Tommy Eggert and Owen Snipes each drove in two runs and Jakob Boucher pounded out two hits for the Nationals. Boucher and Kobe Gansemer each struck out six Clippers in their time on the mound. Boucher worked three innings and Gansemer went 2 2/3 innings.
Malcolm 002 000 1 – 3 5 3
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 000 530 x – 8 7 1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!