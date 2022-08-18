Elmwood-Murdock opens golf season in home triangular

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock golfers calmed their season-opening nerves Thursday afternoon with solid scores in their first event of the year.

The Knights hosted Lincoln Christian and Waverly in a triangular at Grandpa’s Woods. Elmwood-Murdock captured third place with a team score of 202. Waverly (174) edged LCHS (180) for the championship.

Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove claimed medalist honors with a score of 31 on the par-30 course. She registered two birdies and four pars during her round. Waverly’s Tia Phaisan claimed second place with a 37 and Lincoln Christian’s Maya Kuszak was third with a 40.

Madi Lambert guided Elmwood-Murdock with a 49. Hannah Petersen posted a 50, Jacie Fleischman fired a 51 and Ella Zierott and Isabelle Halferty each had rounds of 52.

Elmwood-Murdock generated the best nine-hole team score at Grandpa’s Woods in program history. The previous top mark in school history was 206. Lambert, Zierott and Fleischman helped the Knights reach 206 twice last season.

Elmwood-Murdock athletes will spend the next week preparing for their first tournament of the year. The Knights will head to Syracuse Country Club on Aug. 25 for the Syracuse Invite. Action is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Elmwood-Murdock Varsity Results

Ella Zierott 52, Isabelle Halferty 52, Madi Lambert 49, Hannah Petersen 50, Jacie Fleischman 51. Team score 202.

Lincoln Christian Varsity Results

Olivia Lovegrove 31, Maya Kuszak 40, Erica Niday, 54, Bre Gray 55, Lindsay H. 57. Team score 180.

Waverly Varsity Results

Tia Phaisan 37, Mya Dubas 47, Brianna Hartman 50, Sophia Bingham 43, Mackenzie Cordes 47. Team score 174.

Elmwood-Murdock Junior Varsity Results

Rose Offner 53, Marissa Oehlerking 67, Payton Haase 79. No team score.

Lincoln Christian Junior Varsity Results

Sarah Stepp 62. No team score.

Waverly Junior Varsity Results

Sophia Johnson 43, Sehren Carlson 48, Marin Maahs 57. No team score.