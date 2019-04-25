EAGLE – Elmwood-Murdock golfer Gus Pope took on opponents from more than a dozen schools Wednesday at the Palmyra Invite.
Pope competed in the Silver Division of the tournament at Woodland Hills. He collected 15th place with a round of 100. Pope fired a 48 on the front nine and a 52 on the back nine of the course.
Elmwood-Murdock head coach Curt Backemeyer said golfers enjoyed good weather at the event. That enabled many athletes to post season-best marks throughout the tournament.
“We had a picture-perfect day with low winds,” Backemeyer said.
The Palmyra Invite featured a format that divided golfers into Gold Division and Silver Division tournaments. Each school could enter three-person teams into each division. All three individual scores then counted towards the team total in their respective groups. Players in each division earned medals by finishing in the top ten spots.
Gold Division Team Results
David City 246, Milford 256, Johnson County Central 258, Lincoln Christian 261, Lincoln Lutheran 264, Yutan 265, Syracuse 277, Falls City 285, Southern 293, Palmyra 298, Friend 310, Norris JV 344, Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Lewiston, Pawnee City no team scores
Silver Division Team Results
Lincoln Christian 256, Lincoln Lutheran 270, Johnson County Central 286, David City 296, Milford 299, Southern 314, Syracuse 316, Falls City 318, Norris JV 335, Yutan 338, Pawnee City 340, Auburn 342, Palmyra 344, Friend 357, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 367, Elmwood-Murdock, Lewiston no team scores
Elmwood-Murdock Silver Division Results
Gus Pope 48-52 100 (15th)
Palmyra Quad
Pope and teammate Devin Mather competed in the Palmyra Quad at Woodland Hills on Tuesday. Lincoln Christian won the team race with a score of 176. Lincoln Lutheran (183) and Palmyra (214) placed second and third.
Pope carded a round of 51 and Mather collected a 54. Lincoln Christian’s Hunter Hohlen earned medalist honors with a 40. He edged Palmyra’s Ty Hays (42) and Lincoln Lutheran’s Kyle Luebbe (43) for the title.