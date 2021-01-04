Elmwood-Murdock plays pair of games with Oakland-Craig

OAKLAND – Elmwood-Murdock athletes journeyed to Oakland-Craig Saturday afternoon for a pair of varsity basketball games.
Oakland-Craig stopped the Knights in both matchups. OCHS edged the E-M girls in a game that came down to the final possession, and Oakland-Craig outlasted the E-M boys in their appearance on the court.
Oakland-Craig 55, Elmwood-Murdock girls 52
The two teams traded momentum swings throughout a close contest. Tatum Backemeyer, Bailey Frahm, Lexi Bacon and Jayden Halferty gave Elmwood-Murdock points in the opening quarter. Frahm splashed home a 3-pointer and interior basket, Backemeyer sank a pair of shots and Bacon and Halferty each had one field goal.
The Knights tied the game at 24-24 by halftime. Backemeyer found openings in Oakland-Craig’s defense for a pair of jumpers, and Bacon used her quick feet to set up two baskets in the paint. Sela Rikli helped the Knights with two points in the quarter.
E-M (6-5) went ahead with long-distance accuracy in the third quarter. Ella Zierott and Halferty highlighted the stanza with 15 combined points. Zierott drained two 3-pointers and an interior basket, and Halferty knocked in two 3-pointers and one free throw.
Chaney Nelson, Makenna Pearson and Sadie Nelson helped Oakland-Craig (7-4) rally in the final stretch. Chaney Nelson scored seven points in the fourth quarter and Sadie Nelson deposited a pair of 3-pointers into the hoop. Pearson put the team ahead 55-52 with a pair of late free throws.
Chaney Nelson led Oakland-Craig with 26 points and Sadie Nelson had 13 points and five assists. Sydney Guzinski chipped in ten points and three rebounds for OCHS.
Bacon spearheaded Elmwood-Murdock’s attack with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Halferty tallied 11 points, five boards, one assist and two pass deflections, and Backemeyer generated eight points and four rebounds for E-M.
Zierott registered nine points, four assists, one rebound and one pass deflection, and Rikli gave the Knights two points, three rebounds and one assist. Bailey Frahm ended the game with eight points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Laney Frahm produced three assists, two rebounds and one pass deflection.
Elmwood-Murdock 13 11 17 11 – 52
Oakland-Craig 15 9 14 17 – 55
Elmwood-Murdock (52)
Rikli 1-2 0-0 2, B. Frahm 3-8 0-2 8, Halferty 4-7 2-3 11, Zierott 3-5 1-2 9, Bacon 5-9 3-5 14, L. Frahm 0-5 0-0 0, Backemeyer 4-5 0-0 8. Totals 20-41 6-12 52.
Oakland-Craig (55)
C. Nelson 8-12 5-6 26, Guzinski 3-6 4-5 10, Anderson 1-4 0-2 3, S. Nelson 4-8 2-5 13, Pearson 0-2 2-5 2, L. Johnson 0-1 1-2 1, S. Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-33 14-25 55.
Oakland-Craig 49, Elmwood-Murdock boys 29
Elmwood-Murdock stayed with Oakland-Craig throughout the first half. OCHS led 8-7 after one quarter and went into the locker room up 18-16.
Oakland-Craig picked up the scoring pace in the second half. The team went on a 15-5 run in the third quarter and ended the game with a 16-8 spree.
Gunnar Ray guided Oakland-Craig with 19 points and Jaron Meyer collected ten points and seven boards. OCHS (10-2) won its tenth straight game.
Nate Rust paced Elmwood-Murdock with 18 points. Noah Jones scored four points, Henry Coleman had three points and Noah Arent and Reid Fletcher each tallied two points.
Both Elmwood-Murdock teams will resume their East Central Nebraska Conference schedules on Jan. 7. The Knights will travel to Weeping Water for a doubleheader. The girls will play at 5:30 p.m. and the boys will tip off at approximately 7 p.m.
Elmwood-Murdock 7 9 5 8 – 29
Oakland-Craig 8 10 15 16 – 49
Elmwood-Murdock (29)
Rust 18, Arent 2, Coleman 3, Fletcher 2, Jones 4.