Elmwood-Murdock plays pair of games with Oakland-Craig

OAKLAND – Elmwood-Murdock athletes journeyed to Oakland-Craig Saturday afternoon for a pair of varsity basketball games.

Oakland-Craig stopped the Knights in both matchups. OCHS edged the E-M girls in a game that came down to the final possession, and Oakland-Craig outlasted the E-M boys in their appearance on the court.

Oakland-Craig 55, Elmwood-Murdock girls 52

The two teams traded momentum swings throughout a close contest. Tatum Backemeyer, Bailey Frahm, Lexi Bacon and Jayden Halferty gave Elmwood-Murdock points in the opening quarter. Frahm splashed home a 3-pointer and interior basket, Backemeyer sank a pair of shots and Bacon and Halferty each had one field goal.

The Knights tied the game at 24-24 by halftime. Backemeyer found openings in Oakland-Craig’s defense for a pair of jumpers, and Bacon used her quick feet to set up two baskets in the paint. Sela Rikli helped the Knights with two points in the quarter.

E-M (6-5) went ahead with long-distance accuracy in the third quarter. Ella Zierott and Halferty highlighted the stanza with 15 combined points. Zierott drained two 3-pointers and an interior basket, and Halferty knocked in two 3-pointers and one free throw.