MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock closed its regular season in winning style Friday with a home victory over Johnson County Central.
The Knights defeated the Thunderbirds 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 in a clash of conference schools. Elmwood-Murdock stopped JCC for the second time this fall. The teams also played in the season-opening triangular in late August.
Elmwood-Murdock improved to 10-21. Johnson County Central dropped to 16-12.
Lauren Justesen and Brenna Schmidt led E-M’s offense with 12 kills apiece. Schmidt posted a .625 hitting percentage and Justesen had a .333 hitting percentage. They took 37 of the team’s 61 attacks.
Justesen also helped the squad with her serving abilities. She registered seven aces and went 14-of-15 at the line. She added 13 digs, six assists and six serve receptions.
Nicole Wenzel generated kills on seven of her ten swings and carded three aces. Paetyn Florell connected on four kills and went 9-of-10 serving with two aces, and Sydney Anderson produced one kill, one ace, five digs and ten serve receptions.
Chloe Hosier distributed 29 assists and scooped up five digs. She also went 12-of-13 at the service line. Lexi Bacon posted six digs and 20 serve receptions and Katelyn Vogler made one serve reception. Abby Petersen and Sela Rikli both saw court time for the team.
Freeman 2, Elmwood-Murdock 1
Elmwood-Murdock hosted Freeman and Malcolm in a league triangular on Oct. 22. Freeman stopped the Knights 25-18, 13-25, 25-11 in the opening matchup.
Schmidt guided E-M’s scoring attack with 16 kills on 26 swings. She also made one solo block and one ace. Justesen ended the match with nine kills, three aces, 14 digs, seven assists and 11 serve receptions.
Bacon helped the team in the back row with 19 serve receptions and nine digs. Hosier posted 18 assists, four digs and two serve receptions, and Anderson collected four kills, two aces, eight digs and five serve receptions.
Wenzel contributed two kills, one ace, three digs and six serve receptions. Florell posted three kills and two digs, Vogler tallied two aces and three digs and Rikli had one dig. Petersen went 4-of-4 at the service line for the Knights.
Malcolm 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0
Malcolm edged the Knights 25-22, 25-23 in the triangular. Sophomore Kiley Elkins helped the Clippers with nine kills and two aces.
Justesen paced E-M’s offense with seven kills. She also carded aces on four of her six serves and collected seven digs.
Anderson gave the Knights a boost at the service line with three aces in her 10-of-10 performance. She also made two kills, four digs and two serve receptions. Hosier generated 16 assists, six digs and one ace, and Wenzel tallied two kills, one ace, five digs and four serve receptions.
Bacon made 18 serve receptions and eight digs, Florell collected three kills and Vogler made five serve receptions and two digs. Taylor Douglas chipped in one serve reception for the team.