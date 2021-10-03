Elmwood-Murdock posts top team score of season

LINCOLN – Elmwood-Murdock golfers left the Lincoln Christian Invite with smiles on their faces Thursday after compiling their best team result of the year.

The Knights generated a score of 511 at the tournament. Madi Lambert and Isabelle Halferty each registered career-best rounds for the Knights, and Ella Zierott, Jacie Fleischman and Rose Offner helped the team with their efforts.

Lambert tied for tenth place with an 18-hole total of 106. Ashland-Greenwood’s Ellie Whitehead won a scorecard playoff for the tenth-place medal over Lambert and Lincoln Lutheran golfers Bailey Schmidt and Hattie Bennett.

Fleischman pocketed a score of 131, Offner fired a 135 and Halferty secured a round of 139. Zierott finished her day with a 142.

Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove produced a first-place round of 76. She fired a 40 on the front nine and a 36 on the back nine at Hidden Valley Golf Club. Lincoln Lutheran’s Rachael Volin earned second-place honors with her 86.

Elmwood-Murdock will return to the same Lincoln course on Tuesday for the District C-1 Meet. Action is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.