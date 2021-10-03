Elmwood-Murdock posts top team score of season

LINCOLN – Elmwood-Murdock golfers left the Lincoln Christian Invite with smiles on their faces Thursday after compiling their best team result of the year.
The Knights generated a score of 511 at the tournament. Madi Lambert and Isabelle Halferty each registered career-best rounds for the Knights, and Ella Zierott, Jacie Fleischman and Rose Offner helped the team with their efforts.
Lambert tied for tenth place with an 18-hole total of 106. Ashland-Greenwood’s Ellie Whitehead won a scorecard playoff for the tenth-place medal over Lambert and Lincoln Lutheran golfers Bailey Schmidt and Hattie Bennett.
Fleischman pocketed a score of 131, Offner fired a 135 and Halferty secured a round of 139. Zierott finished her day with a 142.
Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove produced a first-place round of 76. She fired a 40 on the front nine and a 36 on the back nine at Hidden Valley Golf Club. Lincoln Lutheran’s Rachael Volin earned second-place honors with her 86.
Elmwood-Murdock will return to the same Lincoln course on Tuesday for the District C-1 Meet. Action is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
Auburn, Central City, Exeter-Milligan, Fairbury, Heartland, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Palmyra, Superior, Syracuse and Tri County will join the Knights at the district tournament.
Team Results
Lincoln Lutheran 393, Lincoln Christian 420, Auburn 428, Norris 482, Elmwood-Murdock 511, Syracuse 567, Ashland-Greenwood, Fairbury, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central no team scores
Top 10 Results
1) Olivia Lovegrove (LCHS) 40-36 76, 2) Rachael Volin (LLHS) 43-43 86, 3) Maya Kuszak (LCHS) 46-45 91, 4) Trinity Lappe (LLHS) 50-47 97, 5) Gracie Shafer (HTRS) 48-50 98, 6) Annalise Ptacek (AGHS) 48-53 101, 7) Lucy Hayes (AUB) 55-47 102, 8) Jena Goering (AUB) 52-52 104, 9) Mallory Schmidt (LLHS) 56-48 104, 10) Ellie Whitehead (AGHS) 53-53 106
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Madi Lambert 56-50 106, Isabelle Halferty 72-67 139, Ella Zierott 74-68 142, Jacie Fleischman 68-63 131, Rose Offner 68-67 135