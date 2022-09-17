Elmwood-Murdock races past OCA on Homecoming

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock ensured there would be a happy Homecoming on Friday night by escaping tackles from Omaha Christian Academy all game long.

The Knights overwhelmed the Eagles 73-28 in front of a large crowd at Elmwood. E-M went ahead 15-0 before three minutes had run off the clock, and the team led 39-0 at the end of the first quarter. E-M collected 334 yards of offense on just 26 plays from scrimmage.

Elmwood-Murdock jumped ahead soon after officials started the game. Cade Hosier fielded the opening kickoff and raced 71 yards for a touchdown. Elmwood-Murdock forced a three-and-out on the next possession, which gave Riley Wilson a chance to return a punt. He twisted away from a tackle attempt and ran 50 yards into the end zone.

Elmwood-Murdock increased the gap to 23-0 with 5:55 left in the quarter. Henry Coleman took a reception down to the 1-yard line and Rylan Kastens ran up the middle for a score. Coleman partially blocked OCA’s next punt to set up good field position, and the team capitalized when Reid Fletcher found Wilson for an 18-yard touchdown catch.

E-M made the margin 39-0 just before the quarter ended. Wilson returned a punt to the 13-yard line, and Hosier found a crease up the middle for a touchdown run. Hosier then burst outside on the team’s next series and dashed 59 yards up the OCA sideline. Fletcher created a 53-0 halftime lead with a 59-yard run with 4:32 left before the break.

Elmwood-Murdock (3-1) added three touchdowns in the second half. Everyone who suited up on the E-M sideline was able to play in the game.

Henry Coleman kept OCA (1-3) pinned deep with his kicking abilities. He booted all seven of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. The student section cheered when two of his kickoffs went through the goalposts.

Dashiell Coleman collected a pair of touchbacks in the second half and returned a kickoff 36 yards. He also scored for the team on a running play.

Fletcher completed three passes for 57 yards and ran twice for 78 yards. Hosier gained 81 yards on four carries, Wilson had 66 yards on three rushing attempts and Kastens ran twice for 18 yards. Dashiell Coleman, Reagan vonRentzell, Kayden Bacon and Hadley Belina combined for 26 rushing yards in the second half.

Bacon made two solo and eight assisted tackles and Will Bauder posted three solo and two assisted stops. Tyson Mans tallied two solo and four assisted tackles, Abrahm Jones had one solo and six assisted tackles and Aidan Schmidt pocketed two solo and two assisted tackles.

Hosier made five assisted stops, Leo Rikli had two solo tackles and Fletcher, Wilson, Henry Coleman, Belina, Braden Mommens, Will Platt and Max Wynegar all delivered one solo tackle.

Elmwood-Murdock will continue the season with road games on consecutive weeks. The Knights will travel to Mead on Sept. 23 and will head to Conestoga on Sept. 30.

Omaha Christian Academy 0 0 14 14 – 28

Elmwood-Murdock 39 14 13 7 – 73