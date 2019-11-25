MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock volleyball team finished the 2019 season 11-22. Chloe Hosier, Sydney Anderson, Nicole Wenzel, Katelyn Vogler, Lauren Justesen, Vanessa Callaway, Bailey Frahm, Bre Romero, Sela Rikli, Taylor Douglas, Paetyn Florell, Brenna Schmidt, Abby Petersen, Lexi Bacon and Ella Zierott appeared in varsity matches.
Offense
Elmwood-Murdock took 2,286 swings this season and had 785 kills. The Knights posted a team hitting percentage of .157.
Schmidt guided E-M’s offense with 313 kills and a .334 hitting percentage on 644 attempts. Justesen posted 235 kills and a .243 hitting percentage on 593 attacks, and Florell collected 94 kills on 352 attempts.
Wenzel (49), Anderson (44), Petersen (16), Hosier (15), Bacon (8), Callaway (5), Vogler (2) and Frahm (2) added kills for Elmwood-Murdock during the campaign.
The Knights took 2,192 set attempts during the year and finished with 751 assists. Hosier collected 538 assists on 1,599 set attempts and Justesen had 142 assists on 343 attempts. Vogler (13), Florell (12), Anderson (12), Schmidt (11), Rikli (9), Bacon (7), Petersen (2), Wenzel (2), Frahm (1), Callaway (1) and Zierott (1) chipped in assists.
Defense
Elmwood-Murdock ended the season with 1,301 digs. The team averaged 39.4 digs per match.
Justesen (376), Bacon (184), Anderson (167), Hosier (144) and Vogler (100) all reached the century mark in digs. Wenzel (91), Florell (81), Petersen (54), Schmidt (49), Rikli (36), Frahm (8), Romero (4), Douglas (2) and Callaway (2) added kills for the team.
The Knights generated 1,454 serve receptions during the year. E-M averaged 44.1 serve receptions per match.
Bacon (394), Justesen (303), Vogler (214) and Anderson (206) all surpassed 200 serve receptions. Wenzel (77), Rikli (58), Hosier (55), Florell (51), Schmidt (38), Petersen (19), Frahm (15), Romero (12), Douglas (3) and Callaway (2) chipped in serve receptions.
E-M collected 125 total blocks (64 solo, 122 assisted) in the campaign. Schmidt set a single-season program-best mark with 98 total blocks. She had 52 solo and 46 assisted blocks.
Justesen made seven solo and 18 assisted blocks, Florell posted five solo and 14 assisted blocks and Wenzel made 14 assisted blocks. Anderson (13), Hosier (10), Petersen (6) and Bacon (1) all had assisted blocks.
Serving
Elmwood-Murdock took 1,714 serve attempts and had 835 service points this season. E-M posted 233 aces and a team serving percentage of .864.
Hosier guided Elmwood-Murdock with a serving percentage of .942. She carded 30 aces and 136 service points on 291 attempts.
Schmidt had 123 service points and 34 aces on 245 attempts, and Justesen generated 121 service points and 55 aces on 243 serves. Petersen tallied 111 service points and 35 aces on 202 tries, and Anderson produced 92 service points and 26 aces on 184 attempts.
Wenzel (17), Florell (17), Vogler (11), Bacon (5) and Rikli (3) added aces for the Knights. Florell (71), Wenzel (67), Vogler (44), Bacon (40), Rikli (21), Romero (6), Callaway (1) and Zierott (1) all chipped in service points.