Elmwood-Murdock runs past Raiders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock put a winning stamp on the season-opening football game Friday night by delivering many scoring packages to the end zone.

The Knights opened the 2020 campaign with a 43-6 triumph over Mead. Elmwood-Murdock gained 11 first downs and 387 yards against the Raiders. The team ended the game with 298 rushing and 89 passing yards.

Veteran tailback Jared Drake helped the team get the evening off to a fast start with his work on the field. He galloped 48 yards to give the Knights a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, and he opened the second period with a 41-yard sprint to pay dirt.

E-M showcased a diverse offense in the rest of the first half. Quarterback Reid Fletcher finished a drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Noah Arent, and Drake capped a scoring series with a dive from the 1-yard line. Drake then hauled in a 55-yard pass from Fletcher to make the halftime score 35-0.

Mead avoided the shutout with a touchdown run in the third quarter. Sergio Rikli created the final margin when he collected a 3-yard scoring run for E-M in the fourth period.

Drake ended the evening with 143 yards and three touchdowns on ten carries. Cade Hosier tallied 54 yards on five attempts, Fletcher had 22 yards on four carries and Rylan Kastens produced one 20-yard run.