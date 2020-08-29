Elmwood-Murdock runs past Raiders

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock put a winning stamp on the season-opening football game Friday night by delivering many scoring packages to the end zone.
The Knights opened the 2020 campaign with a 43-6 triumph over Mead. Elmwood-Murdock gained 11 first downs and 387 yards against the Raiders. The team ended the game with 298 rushing and 89 passing yards.
Veteran tailback Jared Drake helped the team get the evening off to a fast start with his work on the field. He galloped 48 yards to give the Knights a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, and he opened the second period with a 41-yard sprint to pay dirt.
E-M showcased a diverse offense in the rest of the first half. Quarterback Reid Fletcher finished a drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Noah Arent, and Drake capped a scoring series with a dive from the 1-yard line. Drake then hauled in a 55-yard pass from Fletcher to make the halftime score 35-0.
Mead avoided the shutout with a touchdown run in the third quarter. Sergio Rikli created the final margin when he collected a 3-yard scoring run for E-M in the fourth period.
Drake ended the evening with 143 yards and three touchdowns on ten carries. Cade Hosier tallied 54 yards on five attempts, Fletcher had 22 yards on four carries and Rylan Kastens produced one 20-yard run.
Riley Rose, Nate Rust, Reagan vonRentzell, Riley Wilson, Arent and Rikli added rushing yardage for the Knights. Fletcher went 5-of-9 through the air for 89 yards and two touchdowns. He completed three passes to Arent and two passes to Drake.
Drake helped Elmwood-Murdock’s defense with four solo and six assisted tackles. He recovered one fumble and made two tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Cody Kopf generated three solo and 11 assisted tackles and Hosier finished with three solo and eight assisted stops. Carson vonRentzell pocketed one solo and 11 assisted tackles for E-M.
Arent compiled three solo and five assisted tackles and Jaxson Spellman made one solo and seven assisted plays. Fletcher and Noah Jones each made one solo and three assisted tackles and Rust had one solo stop. Gus Pope produced four assisted tackles and Henry Coleman made two assisted tackles.
The Knights helped themselves by playing a disciplined game on both sides of the ball. E-M had zero turnovers during the evening and committed just five penalties.
Mead 0 0 6 0 – 6
Elmwood-Murdock 6 29 0 8 – 43
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
EM – Drake 48 run (kick no good)
2nd Quarter
EM – Drake 41 run (run good)
EM – Arent 15 pass from Fletcher (Coleman kick)
EM – Drake 1 run (run no good)
EM – Drake 55 pass from Fletcher (run good)
3rd Quarter
M – TD run (run no good)
4th Quarter
Rikli 3 run (run good)
