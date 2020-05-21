Elmwood-Murdock seniors earn Silver Sword Awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MURDOCK – Four Elmwood-Murdock seniors earned prestigious awards this week for their commitment to the school’s athletic department during their careers.

Sydney Anderson, Lauren Justesen, Tyler Marlatt and Noah Willey collected the Silver Sword Award for their work ethic. Elmwood-Murdock officials present the honor each spring to seniors who have participated in three sports for all four years of high school. The four Knights received recognition at an online athletic banquet.

“I want to remind everybody just how difficult of an achievement this is,” Elmwood-Murdock High School Principal/Activities Director Tim Allemang said. “These students not only worked extremely hard at their chosen sports, but they also managed to get their homework done, come to school every day and do what needed to be done. They showed a tremendous amount of fortitude, responsibility, maturity, leadership, the list goes on and on.”

Anderson took part in volleyball, basketball and track and field. She was a starter on the volleyball team and ended her senior year with 44 kills, 26 aces, 92 service points, 167 digs and 206 serve receptions. She was the starting point guard for the basketball squad and collected 203 points, 54 assists, 44 steals, 67 rebounds and 42 pass deflections.