Elmwood-Murdock seniors earn Silver Sword Awards

MURDOCK – Four Elmwood-Murdock seniors earned prestigious awards this week for their commitment to the school’s athletic department during their careers.
Sydney Anderson, Lauren Justesen, Tyler Marlatt and Noah Willey collected the Silver Sword Award for their work ethic. Elmwood-Murdock officials present the honor each spring to seniors who have participated in three sports for all four years of high school. The four Knights received recognition at an online athletic banquet.
“I want to remind everybody just how difficult of an achievement this is,” Elmwood-Murdock High School Principal/Activities Director Tim Allemang said. “These students not only worked extremely hard at their chosen sports, but they also managed to get their homework done, come to school every day and do what needed to be done. They showed a tremendous amount of fortitude, responsibility, maturity, leadership, the list goes on and on.”
Anderson took part in volleyball, basketball and track and field. She was a starter on the volleyball team and ended her senior year with 44 kills, 26 aces, 92 service points, 167 digs and 206 serve receptions. She was the starting point guard for the basketball squad and collected 203 points, 54 assists, 44 steals, 67 rebounds and 42 pass deflections.
Justesen participated in volleyball, basketball and track and field. She guided the school’s volleyball team in many areas on the court. She finished the year with 235 kills, a .243 hitting percentage, 55 aces, 121 service points, 376 digs, 142 assists and 303 serve receptions. She continued that success on the basketball court with 190 points, 136 rebounds, 58 assists, 28 steals and 27 pass deflections.
Marlatt competed in football, basketball and track and field. He was a two-way starter on E-M’s football team and made 17 solo and 46 assisted tackles. He helped the Knights gain 3,302 rushing yards as an offensive lineman. He generated 111 points, 79 rebounds, six blocks and 19 pass deflections on the basketball court.
Willey took part in football, basketball and track and field. He was the football team’s top receiver with 19 catches for 382 yards and nine touchdowns. He also posted 32 solo and 27 assisted tackles and seven interceptions on defense. Willey produced team-best totals in points (505), assists (130), rebounds (266), blocks (20), steals (67) and pass deflections (55) on the basketball court.
All four Knights would have competed in track and field this spring. They were planning to reach both team and individual goals in their events.
Anderson, Justesen, Marlatt and Willey captured many East Central Nebraska Conference awards in their sports and were Honor Roll students in the classroom. Anderson will attend Hastings College, Justesen will take classes at Bemidji State University, Marlatt will go to Colorado School of Mines and Willey will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
