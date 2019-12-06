MURDOCK – Yutan came close to winning a state championship last year with a roster full of players who could drain jumpshots from all over the court.
The Chieftains showcased that shooting expertise Thursday night in their season opener against Elmwood-Murdock.
Yutan erupted for 24 first-quarter points and went on to win the conference matchup 63-41. The Chieftains trotted out a lineup that featured many athletes from last year’s second-place run at the Class C-2 State Tournament. Elmwood-Murdock’s young roster included three freshmen and just four returning letter winners.
“We knew it was going to be a great challenge tonight,” Elmwood-Murdock head coach Aaron Pryor said. “Yutan is one of the best teams in Class C-2 and they’re returning a lot of experience and are very well-coached. They have a good team and have a lot of weapons to choose from on offense.
“They’re really good at moving the ball from inside to outside, and that causes stress for any defense. When they’re able to knock down shots like they did tonight it makes it really tough to defend. I thought our kids played hard and gave a good effort. We were just up against a really good team tonight.”
All-State guard Brady Timm set the tone for the evening by knocking down a 3-pointer for Yutan on the game’s first possession. Two baskets from Trey Knudsen and another trey from Timm made it 9-2, and a fast-break layup from Will Hays created a nine-point edge.
The Chieftains scored on five of their final six trips of the first quarter to go up 24-8. The team upped the gap to 41-12 after four straight baskets late in the second period.
Elmwood-Murdock fans cheered early in the third quarter when the Knights put together a series of scoring plays. The team posted points on four straight trips to cut the deficit to 45-25. Reid Fletcher and Tyler Marlatt both sank baskets and Noah Willey had consecutive three-point plays.
“We challenged the guys at halftime, and I thought they responded really well to start the third quarter,” Pryor said. “That’s something we can definitely build on. They showed a lot of fight and heart there, and we can look back on that and get confidence from the way we played there.”
Yutan regained its footing in the final ten minutes of the game. The Chieftains built the lead to 58-34 after three periods and held Elmwood-Murdock to seven points in the final quarter.
Willey guided the Knights with 16 points and two rebounds. Fletcher posted seven points and three rebounds, Marlatt had six points and five boards and Nate Rust scored five points.
Noah Arent tallied two points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist. Henry Coleman had three points, Jared Drake scored two points and Drake Spohr collected three rebounds. Noah Jones hauled in four rebounds and Spencer Koehn and Jax Spellman both saw playing time.
Pryor said the Knights are planning to take the lessons they learned from the season opener and apply them to future contests on the court.
“This doesn’t change our goals for the season, and it shouldn’t be something that causes them to get down on themselves,” Pryor said. “There was a lot of encouragement after the game. We know that this is something that’s going to make us better by the end of the year. We can use this as a springboard to bigger and better things.”
Yutan 24 19 15 5 – 63
Elmwood-Murdock 8 7 19 7 – 41
Yutan (63)
Knudsen 18, Hays 3, Pleskac 0, Timm 16, Co. Tichota 16, Kube 0, Petersen 2, Ca. Tichota 6, Daniell 2.
Elmwood-Murdock (41)
Fletcher 1-2 0-1 2, Arent 1-2 0-1 2, Willey 5-12 6-8 16, Spohr 0-1 0-2 0, Marlatt 3-4 0-2 6, Drake 1-2 0-0 2, Coleman 1-1 0-0 3, Rust 1-2 2-3 5, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Koehn 0-0 0-0 0, Spellman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-31 9-17 41.