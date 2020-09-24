Elmwood-Murdock stops Thunderbirds on court

TECUMSEH – Elmwood-Murdock responded to early adversity Tuesday night with a successful effort against Johnson County Central.
The Knights defeated JCC 15-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19 in an East Central Nebraska Conference match. Elmwood-Murdock (10-8) won critical points in game two to keep the Thunderbirds (2-10) from controlling the contest. E-M seized that momentum to win games three and four.
Both teams made multiple defensive saves during the match. Johnson County Central ended the evening with 88 digs and Elmwood-Murdock produced 76 digs. The Knights also pocketed 73 serve receptions.
Lexi Bacon, Abby Petersen and Tatum Backemeyer led the defensive effort for E-M. Bacon posted 18 digs and 34 serve receptions and Backemeyer made 14 digs and 28 serve receptions. Petersen chipped in 18 digs against the Thunderbirds.
Petersen helped E-M’s serving attack with four aces on 15 attempts. Bacon finished 17-of-17 with two aces and Bailey Frahm went 15-of-15 with one ace. Sela Rikli and Laney Frahm each posted two aces and Backemeyer and Brenna Schmidt each tallied one ace.
Schmidt generated 15 kills, one solo block, two digs and two serve receptions. Bailey Frahm enjoyed a big evening with 11 kills, two solo blocks and two digs, and Bacon helped the team’s offense with seven kills. Petersen made five kills and Jordan Vogler and Madison Justesen each had one kill.
Laney Frahm distributed 18 assists and Rikli made 13 assists and six digs. Justesen produced six digs and nine serve receptions, Vogler contributed five digs and Bre Romero collected three digs.
Saylor Rother (22 digs), Ava Berkebile (21) and Hayley Neeman (20) guided the Thunderbirds on defense. Morgan Moran led the JCC offense with eight kills.
Elmwood-Murdock will look to continue its four-game winning streak during a triangular at Palmyra Sept. 29. The Knights will take on Syracuse and Palmyra at the 5 p.m. event. The team will return home Oct. 1 for a 7 p.m. match against Mead.
