Elmwood-Murdock stops Thunderbirds on court

TECUMSEH – Elmwood-Murdock responded to early adversity Tuesday night with a successful effort against Johnson County Central.

The Knights defeated JCC 15-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19 in an East Central Nebraska Conference match. Elmwood-Murdock (10-8) won critical points in game two to keep the Thunderbirds (2-10) from controlling the contest. E-M seized that momentum to win games three and four.

Both teams made multiple defensive saves during the match. Johnson County Central ended the evening with 88 digs and Elmwood-Murdock produced 76 digs. The Knights also pocketed 73 serve receptions.

Lexi Bacon, Abby Petersen and Tatum Backemeyer led the defensive effort for E-M. Bacon posted 18 digs and 34 serve receptions and Backemeyer made 14 digs and 28 serve receptions. Petersen chipped in 18 digs against the Thunderbirds.

Petersen helped E-M’s serving attack with four aces on 15 attempts. Bacon finished 17-of-17 with two aces and Bailey Frahm went 15-of-15 with one ace. Sela Rikli and Laney Frahm each posted two aces and Backemeyer and Brenna Schmidt each tallied one ace.