Elmwood-Murdock stops Weeping Water on court

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock’s defensive intensity helped the Knights earn a league victory over Weeping Water on Thursday evening.

E-M held the Indians below their season scoring average in a 55-20 triumph. Weeping Water (4-8) had reached the 50-point mark in three previous games and had netted more than 35 points in seven contests. Elmwood-Murdock (11-0) prevented the Indians from achieving those same results with strong defense.

“I thought we played well tonight,” E-M head coach Paul Dwyer said. “Weeping Water has some good shooters, so the girls gave a great defensive effort against them. It’s an achievement to be able to hold them to eight points in the entire second half. I’m pleased with that.”

Elmwood-Murdock relied on senior center Brenna Schmidt for a large portion of the team’s offense. Schmidt scored seven points in the first quarter and remained in that same stratosphere the rest of the night. She finished 12-of-14 from the floor during her 25-point evening.

E-M jumped out to a 10-2 lead and built a 20-8 edge on a post move from Lexi Bacon. A putback from Schmidt, a 3-pointer by Bailey Frahm and a jumper from Tatum Backemeyer in the final two minutes pushed the halftime gap to 27-12.

The Knights put the game out of reach with a 20-4 run in the third quarter. The team made six steals in the period and scored on several layups.

Schmidt added nine rebounds, three blocks and three pass deflections for the Knights. Bacon finished with nine points, seven rebounds, three steals, three assists and five pass deflections, and Backemeyer collected ten points, one assist and one rebound.

Bailey Frahm secured three points, three rebounds, three assists and three pass deflections. Sela Rikli hauled in five rebounds and made two steals and one pass deflection, and Ella Zierott generated three steals, two rebounds and four pass deflections.

Laney Frahm tallied two points, five assists, five steals, two boards and two pass deflections. Jordan Vogler helped the team with two points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two pass deflections. Madie Justesen and Cassidy Callaway each scored two points and Jacie Fleischman provided defensive minutes.

Karley Ridge led Weeping Water with six points, five rebounds, one steal and one block. Kalison Miller produced five points, four rebounds, one steal and one block, and Ella Cave and Lexi Mogensen each had two points and one rebound.

Ciera Dieter collected two rebounds and one assist, Brooklyn Rathe had two points and one rebound and Natania French posted two points and two rebounds. Kiera Brack tallied one point and one assist, Emily Ridge grabbed one rebound, Lauren Harms made one assist and Keatyn Harrah saw court time.

Weeping Water 6 6 4 4 – 20

Elmwood-Murdock 12 15 20 8 – 55

Weeping Water (20)

Miller 2-7 0-0 5, K. Ridge 1-13 4-4 6, Cave 0-3 2-2 2, Brack 0-2 1-3 1, Rathe 0-1 2-2 2, Dieter 0-2 0-0 0, Mogensen 1-2 0-0 2, French 1-1 0-0 2, E. Ridge 0-1 0-0 0, Harms 0-0 0-0 0, Harrah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 5-31 9-11 20.

Elmwood-Murdock (55)

Rikli 0-1 0-0 0, B. Frahm 1-8 0-0 3, Zierott 0-5 0-0 0, Bacon 3-9 3-6 9, Schmidt 12-14 1-2 25, Backemeyer 4-7 0-0 10, L. Frahm 1-5 0-0 2, Vogler 0-0 2-2 2, Justesen 1-1 0-0 2, Fleischman 0-1 0-0 0, Callaway 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-52 6-10 55.

Elmwood-Murdock 36, North Central 19

Elmwood-Murdock improved to 12-0 on Saturday with a statement game against North Central.

The Knights shut down one of the top teams in the state. NCHS had entered the matchup 10-1 and had scored 40 or more points in all 11 of its previous games. The squad had reached the 50-point mark in victories over Boyd County (69-16), Burwell (57-35) and O’Neill St. Mary’s (52-33).

Elmwood-Murdock extinguished that scoring spark from the opening tip. The Knights limited North Central to three points in the first period and led 13-10 at halftime. Elmwood-Murdock went on a 23-9 second-half run in front of fans at Columbus High School.

E-M scored 20 points in the paint against North Central and outrebounded NCHS 30-22. The team finished with ten assists, nine steals and three blocks.

Bacon helped the Knights with seven points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one pass deflection. Backemeyer collected ten points, one steal and one pass deflection, and Schmidt gave the team eight points, eight rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one pass deflection.

Bailey Frahm delivered four points, four steals, three rebounds, three assists and two pass deflections. Laney Frahm generated five points, three boards, two assists, two steals and five pass deflections, and Vogler collected two rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection.

Zierott and Rikli each helped E-M with their work on the perimeter. Zierott made two assists and one steal and Rikli finished the night with two points.

Brielle Bussinger and Jenna Hallock provided most of the scoring damage for North Central. Bussinger collected nine points, five rebounds, four steals and three pass deflections. Hallock chipped in four points, seven rebounds and two steals in the game.

Elmwood-Murdock 9 4 12 11 – 36

North Central 3 7 5 4 – 19

Elmwood-Murdock (36)

Rikli 1-2 0-0 2, B. Frahm 1-4 1-2 4, Zierott 0-3 0-0 0, Bacon 3-7 1-3 7, Schmidt 4-9 0-3 8, Backemeyer 4-7 0-0 10, L. Frahm 2-4 1-2 5, Vogler 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 15-36 3-11 36.

North Central (19)

Bussinger 3-13 1-2 9, Buell 0-1 1-2 1, Stephen 0-1 0-0 0, Cosgrove 1-7 0-0 2, Hallock 0-5 4-4 4, Pospichal 0-3 0-0 0, Munger 1-1 0-0 3, M. Lewis 0-2 0-2 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Wietzki 0-0 0-0 0, B. Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 5-33 6-10 19.

