OMAHA – Five Elmwood-Murdock students made state track and field memories this past weekend in their Class C contests.
Chloe Hosier, Lauren Justesen, Kylee Synovec, Carter Bornemeier and Andy Meyer traveled to Omaha Burke Stadium for the Class C State Meet May 17-18. The Elmwood-Murdock girls tied for 48th place in team standings with zero points. The E-M boys tied for 18th place with 15 points.
Bornemeier and Meyer both medaled in their events and set school-best marks. Bornemeier rose to the top of Elmwood-Murdock charts with a 22.544 time in the 200 meters. Meyer wrote his name at the top of E-M’s all-time list in the 300-meter hurdles with a 41.377.
Class C Girls Team Results
Lincoln Lutheran 49, Chase County 46, Kearney Catholic 46, David City Aquinas 42, Hastings St. Cecilia 35, Superior 33, Battle Creek 32, Hartington Cedar Catholic 30, Freeman 26, Emerson-Hubbard-Pender 25, Ainsworth 23, Wood River 22, North Bend Central 19.50, Johnson County Central 18.50, Malcolm 18, Wisner-Pilger 13.33, Centura 12, Thayer Central 10.50, Centennial 10.33, West Holt 10, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 9.50, Shelby-Rising City 9.50, Norfolk Catholic 8.50, St. Paul 8, Louisville 8, Nebraska Christian 8, Burwell 8, Cambridge 8, Howells-Dodge 6, South Loup 6, Southern Valley 6, Elm Creek 6, Yutan 5, Heartland 5, Clarkson/Leigh 5, Doniphan-Trumbull 5, Wilber-Clatonia 4, Blue Hill 4, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4, Tri County 3, Fillmore Central 3, Archbishop Bergan 2, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast 2, Ponca 2, Sutton 2, Ord 2, Southwest 0.33
Elmwood-Murdock Results
400 preliminaries – Lauren Justesen 1:03.642 (7th in heat, 20th overall)
800 finals – Lauren Justesen 2:27.783 (8th in section, 10th overall)
300-meter hurdles preliminaries – Kylee Synovec 50.27 (5th in heat, 14th overall)
High Jump – Chloe Hosier 4-8 (tied 17th)
Class C Boys Team Results
Norfolk Catholic 53, Fullerton 29, Kearney Catholic 29, Freeman 27, West Holt 26, Archbishop Bergan 26, Shelby-Rising City 26, Malcolm 23, Centura 21, Lincoln Lutheran 21, Ainsworth 20, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast 20, North Bend Central 20, Ravenna 19, David City Aquinas 18, Wilber-Clatonia 18, Doniphan-Trumbull 16, Kimball 15, Elmwood-Murdock 15, Tri County 14, South Loup 14, Twin River 14, Chase County 13, St. Paul 13, Crofton 12, Boyd County 12, Louisville 10, Battle Creek 10, Wisner-Pilger 10, Blue Hill 10, Centennial 10, Wakefield 8, Thayer Central 7, Grand Island Central Catholic 7, Oakland-Craig 7, Hastings St. Cecilia 6, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 6, Superior 5, Nebraska Christian 4, Stanton 4, Southern Valley 4, Ord 4, Creighton 4, Hartington Cedar Catholic 3, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 3, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 2, David City 2, Valentine 1, Sutton 1
Elmwood-Murdock Results
100 preliminaries – Carter Bornemeier 11.135 (1st in heat, 4th overall)
100 finals – Carter Bornemeier 11.004 (3rd, state medal)
200 preliminaries – Carter Bornemeier 22.600 (1st in heat, 2nd overall)
200 finals – Carter Bornemeier 22.544 (4th, state medal, school record)
300-meter hurdles preliminaries – Andy Meyer 42.32 (3rd in heat, 7th overall)
300-meter hurdles finals – Andy Meyer 41.377 (5th, state medal, school record)
Long Jump – Carter Bornemeier 19-9 1/4 (10th)