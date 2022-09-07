Elmwood-Murdock takes down Tigers on court

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock became the first team to defeat Falls City this season by composing a defensive symphony on the court.

The Knights stopped Falls City 25-18, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19 on Tuesday in front of a supportive crowd. Elmwood-Murdock disrupted Falls City’s offense by making noteworthy digs throughout the night. The team finished the match with 103 digs.

E-M athletes also used their defensive abilities to prevent the Tigers from scoring points at the service line. The Knights made 73 serve receptions and limited Falls City to just three aces in the match.

Fans watched the teams engage in several long rallies in the four games. Falls City ended the evening with 97 digs and 76 serve receptions. Lexi Brewer led FCHS with 42 digs and 29 serve receptions.

Tatum Backemeyer kept Falls City (5-1) from capitalizing on attacks with her defensive work. She finished the match with 40 digs and 30 serve receptions. She also went 12-of-13 serving and made five assists.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Nichole Justesen announced after the match that Backemeyer has surpassed 1,000 career digs. She pocketed 334 digs as a freshman and 614 as a sophomore. She has made 164 digs this fall for a career total of 1,112.

Backemeyer is approaching Lauren Justesen’s school-best mark of 1,243 career digs. Justesen, who now plays at Bemidji State University, set the top total from 2016-20.

Jordan Vogler helped Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 18 kills. She produced a 13-of-13 serving performance with one ace and added 19 digs, 21 serve receptions and two assists.

Madie Justesen delivered 18 serve receptions, five assists, 18 digs and two kills for the Knights. She also finished 14-of-15 serving with two aces.

Laney Frahm went 24-of-27 at the stripe with five aces and added three kills, 14 digs and 37 assists. Charley Hanes enjoyed a career-best night with 15 kills on 39 swings. She also made one solo block, three digs and one serve reception.

Annie Backemeyer launched ten kills and made one solo block, Zoe Zierott went 9-of-9 serving with one ace and Brooke Goudie produced two kills and three digs. Cassidy Callaway made one serve reception and two digs and Brooklyn Mans finished 8-of-8 at the line.

Elmwood-Murdock (4-4) will continue the season Thursday at the Malcolm Invite. Action will begin at 5 p.m. Ashland-Greenwood, Centennial, Columbus Scotus, Elmwood-Murdock, Fairbury, Fort Calhoun, Lincoln Lutheran, Louisville, Malcolm and Milford will compete in matches Thursday and Saturday.