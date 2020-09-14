Elmwood-Murdock takes on Tri County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DeWITT – Tri County used a powerful offense to post a home victory over Elmwood-Murdock on Friday night.

Tri County burst out to a 24-0 lead after one quarter and went on to win 56-16. The Trojans (3-0) copied their successful formula from their previous two games. TCHS defeated Johnson County Central 44-0 in the opening week and stopped Weeping Water 52-20 in game two.

Jack Holsing generated three rushing touchdowns for Tri County and Cole Siems tossed a pair of scoring passes to Grant Lewandowski. Tri County went up 48-0 at halftime and maintained the lead in the final two quarters.

Jared Drake scored both of Elmwood-Murdock’s touchdowns. He caught a pass from Reid Fletcher and raced 37 yards to pay dirt in the third quarter, and he ran 14 yards into the end zone in the fourth period.

Drake finished the game with 41 rushing yards on 12 attempts and two receptions for 53 yards. He also paced E-M’s defense with five solo and 13 assisted tackles. Four of his stops came behind the line of scrimmage.

Fletcher went 7-of-14 through the air for 124 yards. Noah Arent caught three passes for 60 yards, Noah Jones made two receptions for 11 yards and Cade Hosier ran eight times for 27 yards.