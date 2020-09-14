 Skip to main content
Elmwood-Murdock takes on Tri County
Elmwood-Murdock takes on Tri County

Elmwood-Murdock football

DeWITT – Tri County used a powerful offense to post a home victory over Elmwood-Murdock on Friday night.

Tri County burst out to a 24-0 lead after one quarter and went on to win 56-16. The Trojans (3-0) copied their successful formula from their previous two games. TCHS defeated Johnson County Central 44-0 in the opening week and stopped Weeping Water 52-20 in game two.

Jack Holsing generated three rushing touchdowns for Tri County and Cole Siems tossed a pair of scoring passes to Grant Lewandowski. Tri County went up 48-0 at halftime and maintained the lead in the final two quarters.

Jared Drake scored both of Elmwood-Murdock’s touchdowns. He caught a pass from Reid Fletcher and raced 37 yards to pay dirt in the third quarter, and he ran 14 yards into the end zone in the fourth period.

Drake finished the game with 41 rushing yards on 12 attempts and two receptions for 53 yards. He also paced E-M’s defense with five solo and 13 assisted tackles. Four of his stops came behind the line of scrimmage.

Fletcher went 7-of-14 through the air for 124 yards. Noah Arent caught three passes for 60 yards, Noah Jones made two receptions for 11 yards and Cade Hosier ran eight times for 27 yards.

Carson vonRentzell collected three solo and six assisted tackles. Henry Coleman made one interception and had two solo and six assisted tackles, and Cody Kopf posted two solo and four assisted stops. Arent had one solo and ten assisted tackles and Fletcher, Hosier and Cameron Spiegel all made two solo plays.

Elmwood-Murdock (1-2) will continue its season Friday night at East Butler. The teams are scheduled to begin their game at 7 p.m.

Elmwood-Murdock     0   0 8 8 – 16

Tri County                 24 24 8 0 – 56

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

TRI – Siems 1 run (Lewandowski run)

TRI – Holsing 8 run (Garrison run)

TRI – Garrison 1 run (Holsing run)

2nd Quarter

TRI – Holsing 2 run (Siems run)

TRI – Lewandowski 22 pass from Siems (Holsing run)

TRI – Lewandowski 11 pass from Weichel (Weichel run)

3rd Quarter

TRI – Holsing 1 run (Holsing run)

EM – Drake 37 pass from Fletcher (Hosier run)

4th Quarter

EM – Drake 14 run (Arent run)

