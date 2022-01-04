Elmwood-Murdock teams face Falls City Sacred Heart

FALLS CITY – Elmwood-Murdock athletes made the journey to the southeastern section of Nebraska on Tuesday night for a doubleheader with Falls City Sacred Heart.

Elmwood-Murdock girls 34, Falls City Sacred Heart 24

The evening’s first game featured two of the top teams in the area. Elmwood-Murdock entered the contest undefeated and Falls City Sacred Heart had won eight games.

The Knights (10-0) surged past the Irish with suffocating defense. Falls City Sacred Heart (8-3) had scored more than 50 points in eight previous games, but E-M limited the Irish to just 12 points in each half. Elmwood-Murdock forced 15 turnovers and held the Irish to six points in the paint.

Elmwood-Murdock found success close to the basket throughout the game. The team grabbed 11 offensive rebounds and finished 11-of-22 on shots inside the 3-point line. E-M players made assists on nine of their 15 baskets.

Bailey Frahm helped the Knights with 16 points. She drilled four 3-pointers and added three assists, two rebounds, two steals, one block and two pass deflections.

Lexi Bacon delivered ten points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Brenna Schmidt contributed six points, nine rebounds, two blocks, one steal, one assist and one pass deflection. Ella Zierott chipped in four rebounds and one assist on the perimeter.

Jordan Vogler collected two points, two rebounds and one steal for the Knights, and Sela Rikli secured one rebound, one assist and one pass deflection. Tatum Backemeyer tallied one steal and one pass deflection and Laney Frahm produced two assists and one pass deflection.

Erison Vonderschmidt led Falls City Sacred Heart with seven points, eight rebounds and three steals. Jessica Wertenberger added five points, seven boards and four pass deflections.

Elmwood-Murdock 6 9 12 9 – 34

Falls City Sacred Heart 3 9 6 6 – 24

Elmwood-Murdock (34)

Rikli 0-1 0-0 0, B. Frahm 5-12 2-2 16, Zierott 0-3 0-1 0, Bacon 5-8 0-0 10, Schmidt 3-7 0-0 6, Backemeyer 0-4 0-0 0, L. Frahm 0-3 0-1 0, Vogler 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 15-40 2-4 34.

Falls City Sacred Heart (24)

Magdanz 0-3 3-4 3, Eickhoff 2-8 0-0 4, Malone 0-1 1-1 1, Wertenberger 2-7 0-0 5, Vonderschmidt 2-10 3-6 7, Witt 0-3 3-3 3, Littrell 0-0 1-2 1, Lechtenberg 0-0 0-0 0, Groth 0-0 0-0 0, Stamper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 6-32 11-16 24.

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Elmwood-Murdock boys 20

The Irish continued their solid start to the season with a victory over Elmwood-Murdock. FCHS (8-1) scored more than 50 points for the seventh time this season. The team’s only loss was a 35-34 setback to Freeman on Dec. 29.

Reid Fletcher led Elmwood-Murdock’s scoring attack with eight points. Riley Wilson and Tyson Mans each netted four points and Braden Mommens and Henry Coleman each had two points.

Elmwood-Murdock 4 7 2 7 – 20

Falls City Sacred Heart 12 16 11 17 – 56

