Elmwood-Murdock teams host Malcolm in basketball games

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock athletes welcomed Malcolm to their home gym Tuesday night for a varsity hoops doubleheader.

Elmwood-Murdock girls 53, Malcolm 35

Elmwood-Murdock and Malcolm played a close game through the first three quarters. Sela Rikli, Tatum Backemeyer, Bailey Frahm and Brenna Schmidt posted baskets to help the Knights remain tied at 12-12 after one quarter. A 3-pointer by Ella Zierott and points from Lexi Bacon, Jordan Vogler, Backemeyer and Schmidt gave E-M a 22-19 halftime edge.

The team upped the gap after three quarters with a 19-point surge. Six E-M players scored during a back-and-forth stanza. Elmwood-Murdock ended the period ahead 41-35.

The Knights sprinted away from the Clippers after that. Malcolm went 0-for-8 from the floor in the final quarter and remained stuck on 35 points. Elmwood-Murdock took advantage by scoring 12 points in the last eight minutes.

Schmidt helped the Knights with 17 points, six rebounds, two blocks and one assist. Bailey Frahm contributed four points, five assists, seven rebounds, two steals and two pass deflections, and Backemeyer ended the game with 12 points, four assists and one pass deflection.

Bacon tallied six points, seven boards and four assists for the team, and Zierott pocketed six points, four rebounds, two steals and one pass deflection. Rikli collected three points, one rebound and one assist at the point guard spot, and Laney Frahm delivered three points, three rebounds, two assists and one pass deflection.

Jordan Vogler helped the Knights with two points and two rebounds and Cassidy Callaway made one pass deflection. Claire Ernst, Madie Justesen and Jacie Fleischman saw court time for the team.

Elmwood-Murdock (5-0) became the first team to hold Malcolm (5-1) under 40 points all season. The Clippers had won each of their first five games by double digits and had reached 60 points twice.

Malcolm 12 7 16 0 – 35

Elmwood-Murdock 12 10 19 12 – 53

Malcolm (35)

Wondercheck 0, Denton 0, Fortik 24, Sedlak 8, Brown 0, England 1, Elkins 2, Zegar 0, Schultz 0, Babb 0, Sehi 0.

Elmwood-Murdock (53)

Rikli 1-2 0-0 3, B. Frahm 2-6 0-0 4, Zierott 2-5 0-0 6, Bacon 2-5 2-2 6, Schmidt 7-9 3-4 17, Backemeyer 5-9 0-0 12, L. Frahm 1-1 0-0 3, Vogler 1-1 0-0 2, Fleischman 0-0 0-0 0, Ernst 0-0 0-0 0, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Callaway 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-38 5-6 53.

Malcolm 56, Elmwood-Murdock boys 44

The Clippers rallied past the Knights in the fourth quarter. Elmwood-Murdock (0-4) outplayed the Clippers (4-2) for the first three periods. E-M snapped a 13-13 tie with a 15-6 scoring spree in the second quarter. Reid Fletcher and Henry Coleman led the team’s offense with multiple baskets.

Elmwood-Murdock remained ahead 35-28 with eight minutes to play. Malcolm turned the game’s outcome in a different direction with a 28-9 run in the final quarter.

Fletcher (19) and Coleman (16) each scored in double figures for Elmwood-Murdock. Tyson Mans posted nine points and Riley Wilson and Nate Rust each added five points. Hayden Frank led Malcolm with 26 points.

Malcolm 13 6 9 28 – 56

Elmwood-Murdock 13 15 7 9 – 44

Malcolm (56)

Frank 26, Meyer 4, Christensen 6, Boehle 2, Johnson 11, Zegar 7

Elmwood-Murdock (44)

Rust 5, Coleman 16, Wilson 5, Fletcher 19, Mans 9.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.