Elmwood-Murdock teams sweep Thunderbirds

TECUMSEH – Elmwood-Murdock athletes enjoyed a happy bus ride home Tuesday night after jumping past Johnson County Central in two games.

Elmwood-Murdock girls 40, Johnson County Central 20

The Knights doubled up the Thunderbirds with strong defense. Elmwood-Murdock gave up just 13 points over the final three quarters to collect the league victory.

E-M expanded an early 9-7 lead with 11 points in the second quarter. Sydney Anderson, Lexi Bacon, Jayden Halferty and Brenna Schmidt helped the Knights take a 20-8 halftime edge. The team then put the game away with a 14-4 run in the third period. Anderson sank three baskets during the critical third-quarter stretch.

Schmidt (12) and Anderson (11) scored in double figures for the Knights. Schmidt collected nine rebounds, four blocks, one steal and one pass deflection, and Anderson produced seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and six pass deflections.

Halferty helped the squad with eight points, two assists, two blocks, one steal and one rebound. Bacon tallied five points, eight boards, three steals, three assists and four pass deflections, and Paetyn Florell provided two points, four rebounds, two steals and two pass deflections.