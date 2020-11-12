Elmwood-Murdock unveils season football statistics

Arent was Elmwood-Murdock’s top receiver with 19 catches for 461 yards and five touchdowns. Drake hauled in 15 passes for 237 yards and two scores, and Hosier made six receptions for 130 yards and one touchdown.

Noah Jones produced six catches for 92 yards and one touchdown, and Henry Coleman made five receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown. Pope made one catch for four yards and vonRentzell pocketed one touchdown catch for 12 yards.

Defense

Elmwood-Murdock collected 234 solo and 443 assisted tackles in 2020. The Knights recovered four fumbles, made nine interceptions and produced 61 tackles for loss.

Drake rose to the top of E-M’s defensive list with 150 total tackles. He made 58 solo and 92 assisted stops and produced 20 plays behind the line of scrimmage. He also recovered one fumble for the Knights.

Cody Kopf generated 26 solo and 53 assisted tackles with six tackles for loss. He posted one interception and one fumble recovery.