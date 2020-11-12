Elmwood-Murdock unveils season football statistics

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock athletes produced a playoff-bound campaign during their time on the football field this fall.
The Knights finished the 2020 season 5-4. Elmwood-Murdock won at home three times and claimed a pair of road victories. E-M qualified for the playoffs for the third straight year and made the program’s 19th postseason appearance.
Offense
Elmwood-Murdock gained 3,313 yards during the season. E-M ran the football 321 times for 3,288 yards and went 53-of-117 passing for 1,025 yards. The team collected 43 touchdowns and 123 first downs.
Reid Fletcher finished 51-of-111 through the air for 1,007 yards and 11 touchdowns. He averaged 111.9 yards per game. Jared Drake completed two passes for 18 yards.
Drake spearheaded the team’s rushing attack with 151 carries for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged 128 yards per game. Cade Hosier gained 578 yards and nine touchdowns on 78 attempts, and Fletcher ran 54 times for 246 yards and four touchdowns.
Sergio Rikli collected 98 yards and three touchdowns on six rushing attempts. Noah Arent ran 14 times for 93 yards and one touchdown, and Rylan Kastens gained 65 yards and one touchdown on five attempts.
Reagan vonRentzell (18), Nate Rust (14), Riley Wilson (14), Riley Rose (4), Gus Pope (3) and Rylan Meyer (3) added rushing yards for the team.
Arent was Elmwood-Murdock’s top receiver with 19 catches for 461 yards and five touchdowns. Drake hauled in 15 passes for 237 yards and two scores, and Hosier made six receptions for 130 yards and one touchdown.
Noah Jones produced six catches for 92 yards and one touchdown, and Henry Coleman made five receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown. Pope made one catch for four yards and vonRentzell pocketed one touchdown catch for 12 yards.
Defense
Elmwood-Murdock collected 234 solo and 443 assisted tackles in 2020. The Knights recovered four fumbles, made nine interceptions and produced 61 tackles for loss.
Drake rose to the top of E-M’s defensive list with 150 total tackles. He made 58 solo and 92 assisted stops and produced 20 plays behind the line of scrimmage. He also recovered one fumble for the Knights.
Cody Kopf generated 26 solo and 53 assisted tackles with six tackles for loss. He posted one interception and one fumble recovery.
The Knights received 11 solo and 59 assisted tackles from vonRentzell. He made eight tackles for loss. Arent compiled 26 solo and 38 assisted tackles and picked off a pair of passes. Coleman added 16 solo and 43 assisted tackles with one interception, and Hosier finished with 27 solo and 30 assisted tackles with one interception.
Jaxson Spellman secured eight solo and 25 assisted tackles. He made five plays behind the line of scrimmage and recovered one fumble. Pope posted ten solo and 23 assisted tackles with six plays for loss, and Fletcher tallied 14 solo and 17 assisted tackles with a team-best four interceptions.
Jones and Cameron Spiegel also finished with double-digit tackle totals. Jones made 11 solo and 19 assisted stops, and Spiegel ended the season with 11 solo and 13 assisted tackles.
Special Teams
Arent punted ten times for 310 yards. His longest punt of the year traveled 64 yards. Coleman went 10-of-15 on extra-point kicks and was successful on his only field-goal attempt.
Hosier returned eight kickoffs for 116 yards and Arent ran back six kickoffs for 112 yards and one touchdown. Arent was the team’s leading punt returner with three returns for 27 yards.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!