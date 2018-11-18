MURDOCK – The Elmwood-Murdock volleyball team finished the 2018 season 15-16. Elyse Drake, Chloe Hosier, Nicole Meyer, Sydney Anderson, Lauren Justesen, Brenna Schmidt, Kylee Synovec, Faith Offner, Nicole Wenzel, Brianna Scattergood, Sydney Kunz, Paetyn Florell, Abby Petersen, Katelyn Vogler and Jayden Halferty all appeared in varsity matches.
Offense
Elmwood-Murdock ended the season with 706 kills and a .145 team hitting percentage. E-M took 2,517 attacks and collected 623 assists. The Knights made kills on 28.0 percent of their swings.
Justesen paced Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 279 kills on 750 swings. She posted a .252 hitting percentage. Meyer was second on the team with 220 kills. She collected a .273 hitting percentage on 597 attempts.
Florell (68), Kunz (46), Scattergood (41), Wenzel (34), Synovec (7), Petersen (4), Hosier (2), Anderson (2), Vogler (1) and Halferty (1) all added kills for the Knights.
Kunz led the team with 430 assists on 1,541 attempts. She finished her four-year varsity career with 1,968 assists.
Hosier made 109 assists on 535 attempts. Justesen (31), Drake (10), Meyer (10), Offner (8), Anderson (5), Wenzel (5), Scattergood (5), Vogler (5), Florell (4) and Petersen (1) all tacked on assists.
Defense
Elmwood-Murdock finished the year with 1,051 digs, 1,254 serve receptions and 88 total blocks.
Justesen boosted E-M’s defense with 346 digs and 349 serve receptions. Drake made 148 digs and 226 serve receptions, Kunz produced 148 digs and 29 serve receptions and Vogler generated 169 serve receptions and 63 digs. Offner ended the season with 157 serve receptions and 53 digs.
Hosier (79), Wenzel (46), Florell (44), Meyer (39), Anderson (39), Scattergood (33), Synovec (5), Petersen (4), Schmidt (3) and Halferty (1) all added digs for the Knights.
Hosier (99), Anderson (73), Meyer (57), Wenzel (32), Scattergood (31), Florell (23), Halferty (4), Petersen (3) and Synovec (1) all made serve receptions during the year.
Meyer led the team with 53 total blocks. She made 41 of the squad’s 68 solo blocks. Justesen (15), Florell (14), Scattergood (9), Kunz (5), Wenzel (5), Synovec (5) and Schmidt (1) all added blocks.
Serving
Elmwood-Murdock took 1,907 serves and posted a team serving percentage of .872. The Knights generated 419 service points and 213 aces.
Kunz (57), Meyer (38), Justesen (36), Drake (31), Wenzel (27), Hosier (12), Vogler (5), Petersen (3), Anderson (2), Scattergood (1) and Halferty (1) all carded aces during the season.
Kunz led Elmwood-Murdock in both service points (115) and attempts (446). She had a serving percentage of .886. Hosier had E-M’s top serving percentage of .932. She went 220-of-236 from the line with 12 aces and 43 service points.
Drake (69), Justesen (62), Wenzel (60), Meyer (57), Anderson (10), Vogler (2) and Florell (1) all added service points. Kunz (446), Meyer (323), Drake (288), Justesen (243), Hosier (236) and Wenzel (213) all finished with triple-digit totals in serve attempts.