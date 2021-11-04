Elmwood-Murdock wins dramatic state volleyball match over Mead

LINCOLN – History proved to be a valuable teacher for Elmwood-Murdock in the state volleyball tournament on Thursday afternoon.

The Knights relied on lessons they learned earlier this fall to stop Mead 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 25-27, 15-12. Seventh-seeded Elmwood-Murdock took down the second-seeded Raiders by handling pressure-packed situations with a calm and confident demeanor. The Knights improved to 3-0 this season in matches that lasted five games.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Nichole Justesen said E-M athletes benefited from being in many long matches throughout the year. Those experiences gave them a chance to shine bright smiles on the Pinnacle Bank Arena court.

“Our determination played a big factor in this, but I really feel that our training throughout the whole year was what put us across the finish line,” Justesen said. “Mead’s a great team and they were certainly deserving of the number-two seed, but at the end of the day our training for this moment paid off for us.

“We had a lot of matches this season where we went either three or five sets, and we learned a lot from those experiences. The girls have been in these situations a bunch of times, so they knew what to do and what not to do, and all of that made a difference for us in winning today. I’m very proud of the girls for the way they played.”

Mead (27-5) swept Elmwood-Murdock (22-9) at home on Sept. 30, but the Knights made sure the Raiders would not repeat that feat in the Class D-1 state contest. Brenna Schmidt posted four kills and one ace block in the first nine points of game one to help E-M go up 7-2. Sela Rikli, Bailey Frahm and Jordan Vogler all added kills for the Knights during the game.

E-M went ahead 20-12 and weathered a brief Mead rally that saw the margin cut to 23-18. Frahm ended action with a kill to give the Knights a large boost of confidence.

“It was huge to win the first one,” Justesen said. “That’s something that helps in any match, and it was really big for us to do that at state today as well.”

A large and excited crowd watched the Knights copy that successful outcome in game two. Mead took a 13-7 lead before Elmwood-Murdock reversed all of the momentum. Frahm nailed kills on three of the next four points to pull E-M within 14-10, and Schmidt used her attacking power to give the Knights a 17-15 lead.

Mead senior Bri Lemke knocked home three straight kills to bring Mead within 22-21, but Vogler blasted a kill to rebuild the team’s two-point lead. A Mead setting error and Schmidt’s kill in the middle of a campfire defense sparked a celebration.

Lemke and fellow senior Megan Luetkenhaus kept Mead’s season going in the next two games. Lemke slammed home ten kills to help the Raiders win game three 25-20, and Luetkenhaus generated nine kills in a dramatic 27-25 clash in game four. Mead rallied from a 10-6 deficit in game three and held a slim lead for the majority of the next stanza.

Justesen said she was pleased to see Elmwood-Murdock shake off the adversity and battle back in the fifth and deciding game.

“I think we got caught looking ahead a little bit in terms of thinking about a sweep, and Mead played well and put together some runs,” Justesen said. “Again though, I think that’s where our training came in big for us. We’ve had to go five sets before, so it wasn’t new territory for us. The girls were ready to step up in the moment, and that’s what they did.”

Lexi Bacon and Schmidt each pocketed kills in the opening stretch to help E-M take a 4-2 lead. Consecutive kills by Frahm and an ace by Rikli pushed the gap to 10-6, and a diving save by Tatum Backemeyer set up a kill chance for Bacon to make it 12-8. An ace by Frahm gave the Knights a 14-11 lead in the race to 15.

Lemke drilled a kill before Schmidt launched an attack that bounced off a Mead block attempt. The volleyball rolled over the net and fell out of bounds to create the final kill of the day. Elmwood-Murdock teammates raced onto the court to celebrate in a huddle while fans cheered from their seats.

Lemke and Luetkenhaus each tallied double-digit kill numbers for the Raiders. Lemke finished with 37 kills and Luetkenhaus deposited 21 kills in the match.

Schmidt guided Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with 28 kills and four ace blocks. Bailey Frahm generated 14 kills and four ace blocks, Vogler dropped in eight kills and Bacon produced five kills. Laney Frahm collected four aces and one kill, Rikli had one kill and one ace and Backemeyer and Madie Justesen made numerous diving digs and serve receptions.

Elmwood-Murdock advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in school history. The Knights will face third-seeded Archbishop Bergan in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Archbishop Bergan downed sixth-seeded Cambridge 25-14, 25-16, 25-18 Thursday afternoon.

Justesen said the Knights used the lessons of determination, endurance and belief to create a victory for the program history books against Mead.

“My heart’s racing pretty fast,” Justesen said. “Our team did a tremendous job today and I think everyone overlooked us. Just looking at all of the state previews there weren’t a lot of people who thought we could beat the number-two seed, but these girls believed that, and they showed today that they had the talent and determination to do that.”

