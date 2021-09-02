Elmwood-Murdock wins league match over Auburn

AUBURN – Elmwood-Murdock quieted Auburn’s home crowd Tuesday night with a winning display of volleyball.

The Knights rallied past the Bulldogs 23-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15 in the East Central Nebraska Conference match. Auburn edged E-M in game one but the Knights dominated action the rest of the night.

E-M sprinted ahead on the scoreboard in several ways against Auburn. The team generated 13 aces and 38 kills in the match and set up many attacks with strong defense. Elmwood-Murdock picked up 64 digs and 51 serve receptions.

Brenna Schmidt paced Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with a big night at the net. She slammed home 22 kills on 37 swings for a .486 hitting percentage. She also had one ace, two solo blocks, two digs and one assist.

Laney Frahm and Bailey Frahm each helped the Knights with their serving skills. Laney Frahm went 19-of-21 with six aces and Bailey Frahm finished 25-of-27 with five aces. Bailey Frahm chipped in two kills and three digs and Laney Frahm added two kills, five digs and 18 assists.