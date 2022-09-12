Elmwood-Murdock wins matches at Malcolm Invite

MALCOLM – Elmwood-Murdock athletes enjoyed a successful trip to the Malcolm Invite this week with four victories on volleyball courts.

Elmwood-Murdock 2, Centennial 0

Elmwood-Murdock opened the tournament on Thursday with a 25-22, 25-22 triumph over Centennial. The Knights connected on 28 kills and tipped the outcome in their favor with strong serving. E-M finished 46-of-49 at the line with ten aces.

Madie Justesen led Elmwood-Murdock’s serving attack with two aces in her 10-of-10 effort. Tatum Backemeyer went 7-of-7 with two aces, Zoe Zierott finished 7-of-7 with one ace and Cassidy Callaway finished 8-of-9 with two aces. Jordan Vogler, Laney Frahm and Brooklyn Mans each carded one ace for the team.

Vogler spearheaded the offense with 15 kills and a .250 hitting percentage. She also made five digs and six serve receptions on defense. Backemeyer tallied six assists, 21 serve receptions and 22 digs for the Knights, and Frahm collected three kills, eight digs and 20 assists in the victory.

Annie Backemeyer tallied four kills and two digs, Brooke Goudie had three kills, one dig and one solo block and Charley Hanes pocketed two kills. Justesen produced one kill, six digs, one assist and three serve receptions, and Callaway delivered six serve receptions and three digs in the match.

Malcolm 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0

Malcolm defeated the Knights 25-11, 25-19 on Thursday evening. Malcolm senior Diamond Sedlak helped the Clippers with ten kills and freshman Halle Dolliver chipped in nine kills.

Frahm gave the Knights three kills, four digs, nine assists and one serve reception. Justesen delivered three assists, nine serve receptions and eight digs, and Vogler contributed four kills, three digs and nine serve receptions. Tatum Backemeyer added nine digs and 13 serve receptions for the team’s defense.

Annie Backemeyer made two kills and Hanes generated two kills, two solo blocks and one dig. Zierott pocketed seven serve receptions, one dig and one ace, Goudie tallied one kill and three digs and Callaway finished 7-of-7 at the service line. Mans also saw court time for the Knights.

Elmwood-Murdock 2, Fairbury 0

The Knights pulled out a dramatic 25-23, 31-29 victory over Fairbury on Saturday morning.

Vogler helped Elmwood-Murdock win with 16 kills, one ace, nine digs, one assist and nine serve receptions. Tatum Backemeyer pocketed 23 serve receptions, three assists and 15 digs and Frahm finished the match 13-of-13 serving. She also made two kills, nine digs and 23 assists against the Jeffs.

Hanes impacted the outcome with six kills, one solo block, one dig and one assist, and Justesen tallied one kill, 13 digs, two assists and eight serve receptions. Annie Backemeyer delivered four kills, Goudie made two kills and two digs and Callaway pocketed eight digs and two serve receptions.

Zierott made one serve reception and Mans helped the Knights with a pair of aces.

Elmwood-Murdock 2, Ashland-Greenwood 0

Elmwood-Murdock took down Ashland-Greenwood 25-15, 25-23 in the final pool-play match of the tournament. The Knights limited AGHS to just one ace and 13 kills in the contest. Elmwood-Murdock collected five aces and 30 kills on the court.

Vogler pocketed 12 kills, three digs and eight serve receptions and Justesen finished 14-of-14 serving with two aces. She also collected three kills, five digs, one assist and three serve receptions. Annie Backemeyer tallied ten kills and Tatum Backemeyer registered 23 digs, five assists and 14 serve receptions. Tatum Backemeyer also went 10-of-10 serving with two aces.

Mans finished 5-of-5 serving with one ace and Goudie pitched in three kills, three digs and one serve reception. Hanes delivered two kills and one dig, Callaway made six serve receptions and one dig and Frahm pocketed seven digs, 21 assists and one solo block. Zierott chipped in three digs and one serve reception for the Knights.

Elmwood-Murdock 2, Columbus Scotus 0

The Knights finished an undefeated Saturday with a 25-23, 25-12 triumph over the Shamrocks. Elmwood-Murdock improved to 8-5 on the year and ended the tournament 4-1.

Vogler led the way offensively with 17 kills on 33 swings. She posted a .333 hitting percentage and added ten digs and five serve receptions. Tatum Backemeyer pocketed 16 serve receptions and 17 digs on defense. She also helped E-M with one ace in her 17-of-17 serving performance.

Frahm boosted the Knights with 25 assists, three digs, one ace and one kill. Goudie slammed home four kills and added two digs and one serve reception, and Annie Backemeyer ended the match with two kills and three digs. Hanes chipped in two kills, two digs and one solo block, and Justesen collected six digs, one assist, three serve receptions, one ace and one kill.

Zierott made three serve receptions and Callaway had one dig and three serve receptions. Mans also saw court time in the victory.