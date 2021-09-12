Elmwood-Murdock wins matches at Malcolm Invite

Backemeyer and Bacon led the defensive effort with their work in the back row. Backemeyer posted ten digs and 13 serve receptions and Bacon had eight digs and 14 serve receptions. Bacon also helped E-M’s offense with eight kills.

Justesen fueled the team’s serving attack with a spotless 22-of-22 effort. She produced two aces during several serving sprees. She also made six digs, one assist and two serve receptions.

Schmidt blasted 16 kills and made two solo and three assisted blocks, and Rikli generated two kills, six digs and eight assists. Laney Frahm dished out 16 assists and added five digs and one ace for the Knights.

Bailey Frahm made three digs and one kill in the match. Audri Romero and Charley Hanes each saw court time for the team.

Elmwood-Murdock 2, Milford 1

Elmwood-Murdock and Milford (5-3) played a close match on Saturday morning. The Knights left the court with a 22-25, 25-20, 25-23 triumph.

Elmwood-Murdock relied on Schmidt for a large portion of the offense. She delivered 19 kills on 50 swings and chipped in three solo blocks.