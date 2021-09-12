Elmwood-Murdock wins matches at Malcolm Invite

MALCOLM – Elmwood-Murdock athletes took many successful swings this week during five matches at the Malcolm Invite.
The Knights earned fourth place in the volleyball tournament with a 3-2 mark. Elmwood-Murdock (9-4) played a pair of pool-play matches on Thursday and repeated the feat on Saturday morning. The team advanced to the third-place contest by going 3-1 in Pool A.
Malcolm 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0
Malcolm stopped the Knights 25-16, 25-21 on Thursday afternoon. The Clippers (7-3) employed a powerful scoring attack to defend their home court.
Brenna Schmidt posted four kills and two digs for Elmwood-Murdock. Bailey Frahm connected on three kills and added two digs and three assisted blocks, and Laney Frahm finished with five assists, three digs, three assisted blocks and two aces.
Sela Rikli contributed one kill, one ace, two digs and four assists, and Lexi Bacon collected one kill, five digs and 14 serve receptions. Tatum Backemeyer made five digs and 12 serve receptions for Elmwood-Murdock, and Madie Justesen posted one kill, one ace, two digs, one assist and six serve receptions.
Elmwood-Murdock 2, Centennial 0
The Knights dominated Centennial 25-10, 25-19 early Thursday evening. E-M relied on strong defense to register the victory. The team held Centennial (5-7) to a hitting percentage of -.031 and scooped up 38 digs.
Backemeyer and Bacon led the defensive effort with their work in the back row. Backemeyer posted ten digs and 13 serve receptions and Bacon had eight digs and 14 serve receptions. Bacon also helped E-M’s offense with eight kills.
Justesen fueled the team’s serving attack with a spotless 22-of-22 effort. She produced two aces during several serving sprees. She also made six digs, one assist and two serve receptions.
Schmidt blasted 16 kills and made two solo and three assisted blocks, and Rikli generated two kills, six digs and eight assists. Laney Frahm dished out 16 assists and added five digs and one ace for the Knights.
Bailey Frahm made three digs and one kill in the match. Audri Romero and Charley Hanes each saw court time for the team.
Elmwood-Murdock 2, Milford 1
Elmwood-Murdock and Milford (5-3) played a close match on Saturday morning. The Knights left the court with a 22-25, 25-20, 25-23 triumph.
Elmwood-Murdock relied on Schmidt for a large portion of the offense. She delivered 19 kills on 50 swings and chipped in three solo blocks.
Bacon helped the Knights with five kills, 14 digs and 29 serve receptions. Rikli provided 17 assists, 14 digs, two aces, two kills and two solo blocks, and Laney Frahm went 19-of-20 at the service line with three aces. She also gave E-M one kill, seven digs and 13 assists.
Justesen connected on four kills and posted 13 digs, 16 serve receptions and one ace. Bailey Frahm made three kills, one ace, two solo blocks and five digs, and Backemeyer helped the defense with 19 digs and 18 serve receptions. She also finished 10-of-10 at the service line.
Elmwood-Murdock 2, Ashland-Greenwood 0
The Knights stopped Ashland-Greenwood 25-16, 25-22 in the final pool-play match Saturday morning. Elmwood-Murdock limited AGHS (2-7) to just 16 kills and a -.056 hitting percentage.
Backemeyer produced a double-double performance of 12 digs and 16 serve receptions. She also posted a 10-of-10 serving effort for the second straight match.
Schmidt secured 12 kills, one ace and one dig for the Knights, and Bacon finished with three kills, one ace, nine digs and 13 serve receptions. Bailey Frahm boosted Elmwood-Murdock with five kills and four digs and Justesen tallied one kill, nine digs and six serve receptions.
Rikli (8) and Laney Frahm (10) combined for 18 assists in the match. Rikli added one kill, one ace and one dig, and Frahm supplied the team with one kill, two aces and two digs.
Columbus Scotus 2, Elmwood-Murdock 1
Columbus Scotus (10-4) edged the Knights in a dramatic third-place match on Saturday afternoon. The Shamrocks (10-4) posted a 25-16, 27-29, 25-23 victory.
Schmidt (16) and Bailey Frahm (14) both posted double-digit kill totals in the match. Schmidt added three digs and one solo and five assisted blocks, and Frahm finished 19-of-20 at the service line with one ace.
Rikli enjoyed a double-double performance of 17 assists and 11 digs. She also added one ace and three assisted blocks in the match. Justesen registered four kills, two aces, 22 digs and 11 serve receptions, and Backemeyer anchored the Knights defensively with 37 serve receptions and 25 digs.
Bacon helped the Knights with four kills, one ace, 16 digs and 22 serve receptions. Laney Frahm carded two aces at the service line and pocketed 14 assists and eight digs.