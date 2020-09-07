Elmwood-Murdock wins matches on Freeman court

Elmwood-Murdock picked up a 25-12, 25-23 victory Thursday night. Defense played a key role for the Knights in the contest. E-M ended the match with 43 digs, 32 serve receptions and three solo blocks.

Rikli finished 10-of-11 at the service line with one ace. She also produced two kills and 11 assists. Schmidt collected eight kills, three solo blocks, two aces and two assists, and Bre Romero gave the Knights nine serve receptions, one assist and five digs.

Bailey Frahm generated seven kills and two aces and Laney Frahm had one kill, seven digs and eight assists. Backemeyer made ten serve receptions and five digs, Petersen tallied three kills and four digs and Justesen scooped up six digs.

Bacon ended the match with ten serve receptions, six digs, one ace and two kills. Vogler chipped in one kill, four digs and one assist for the Knights.

Elmwood-Murdock 2, Sterling 0

E-M took down Sterling 25-20, 25-23 on Saturday. Elmwood-Murdock posted a .274 team hitting percentage and slammed home 25 kills. E-M’s back row also made 37 digs and 35 serve receptions.