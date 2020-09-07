Elmwood-Murdock wins matches on Freeman court

ADAMS – Elmwood-Murdock athletes gained experience on the volleyball court this week during five matches at the Freeman Invite.
The Knights traveled to Freeman on Thursday night and Saturday morning for matches. Elmwood-Murdock finished the tournament 2-3.
Mead 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0
Mead stopped the Knights 25-22, 25-17 in Thursday’s opening match. Brianna Lemke and Rebecca Halbmaier fueled Mead’s scoring attack with their performances. Lemke posted nine kills and Halbmaier had five kills for the Raiders.
Brenna Schmidt led Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with seven kills. Bailey Frahm contributed five kills, one solo block and four digs, and Lexi Bacon finished the match with ten digs, 16 serve receptions and three kills.
Abby Petersen posted two kills, one ace and three digs, and Sela Rikli collected eight assists, two digs and one kill. Laney Frahm had six assists, one dig and one kill, Jordan Vogler made one kill and one dig and Tatum Backemeyer tallied 16 serve receptions and seven digs.
Madison Justesen added seven digs and seven serve receptions in the back row. E-M ended the match 36-of-40 at the service line.
Elmwood-Murdock 2, Pawnee City 0
Elmwood-Murdock picked up a 25-12, 25-23 victory Thursday night. Defense played a key role for the Knights in the contest. E-M ended the match with 43 digs, 32 serve receptions and three solo blocks.
Rikli finished 10-of-11 at the service line with one ace. She also produced two kills and 11 assists. Schmidt collected eight kills, three solo blocks, two aces and two assists, and Bre Romero gave the Knights nine serve receptions, one assist and five digs.
Bailey Frahm generated seven kills and two aces and Laney Frahm had one kill, seven digs and eight assists. Backemeyer made ten serve receptions and five digs, Petersen tallied three kills and four digs and Justesen scooped up six digs.
Bacon ended the match with ten serve receptions, six digs, one ace and two kills. Vogler chipped in one kill, four digs and one assist for the Knights.
Elmwood-Murdock 2, Sterling 0
E-M took down Sterling 25-20, 25-23 on Saturday. Elmwood-Murdock posted a .274 team hitting percentage and slammed home 25 kills. E-M’s back row also made 37 digs and 35 serve receptions.
Schmidt controlled the net with 13 kills on 20 swings. She also carded two aces and made two digs. Rikli helped the Knights with eight digs, nine assists and one ace, and Bacon finished the contest 12-of-12 serving with three aces. Bacon also had four kills, five digs, one assist and nine serve receptions.
Backemeyer produced 19 serve receptions, six digs and one assist, and Petersen pocketed four kills and three digs for E-M. Bailey Frahm contributed two kills, one ace and one dig in the victory.
Justesen tallied six serve receptions, five digs, one assist and one kill. Laney Frahm dished out 11 assists and made five digs, and Vogler collected one kill and two digs. Romero added one serve reception for the Knights.
Freeman 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0
Freeman stopped Elmwood-Murdock 25-13, 25-19 on Saturday. Freeman sophomore Kylie Boyer made an impact with ten kills, two aces and seven digs.
Pawnee City 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0
Pawnee City captured a 25-19, 25-19 victory on Saturday afternoon. The Indians used solid serving to stop the Knights. PCHS went 45-of-48 at the line with eight aces. Austin Branch led the team with three aces and six kills.
