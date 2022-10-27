Elmwood-Murdock wins subdistrict tournament title

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock athletes secured a trip to the district final this week by winning a pair of subdistrict matches on their home court.

The Knights swept Parkview Christian and East Butler in the Subdistrict D1-2 Tournament. Elmwood-Murdock dominated Parkview Christian in the semifinals on Monday afternoon, and a large crowd watched E-M take down East Butler in Tuesday night’s title match.

Elmwood-Murdock 3, Parkview Christian 0

The Knights used an effective scoring attack to move past Parkview Christian 25-16, 25-11, 25-7. Elmwood-Murdock produced 12 aces and 32 kills against the Patriots.

Jordan Vogler guided the team’s offense with a .345 hitting percentage. She slammed home 15 kills on her 29 attacks. She also made four digs and six serve receptions.

Madie Justesen and Laney Frahm each had big nights serving for Elmwood-Murdock. Justesen finished 17-of-17 with three aces and Frahm went 25-of-28 with six aces. Justesen added nine digs, one assist and five serve receptions for E-M, and Frahm chipped in 29 assists, five digs and one kill.

Tatum Backemeyer anchored E-M’s defense with 16 serve receptions and 15 digs. She also went 7-of-7 serving with one ace. Annie Backemeyer tallied seven kills, one ace, two digs and one assist, and Charley Hanes pocketed five kills and one dig for the team.

Brooke Goudie made four kills and three digs in the match, and Zoe Zierott posted one ace, two digs and three serve receptions. Riley Gordon made one successful serve and Brooklyn Mans saw court time for the Knights.

Elmwood-Murdock 3, East Butler 0

Elmwood-Murdock knocked off East Butler 25-19, 25-19, 25-17 in the championship match. Carynn Bongers had nine kills and Katie Haney made eight kills for the Tigers, but the Knights relied on solid defense to limit East Butler’s effectiveness. E-M ended the match with 52 digs and gave up just five aces.

Vogler paced the Knights at the net with 17 kills on 43 swings. She added 11 digs and nine serve receptions for the team. Tatum Backemeyer finished 14-of-14 serving with three aces and made 14 digs, three assists and 17 serve receptions, and Justesen posted six serve receptions and seven digs on defense. She added three aces in her 10-of-11 night.

Annie Backemeyer made five kills and four digs and Frahm collected 26 assists, five digs and two aces. Hanes rocketed home seven kills and Goudie tallied four kills, five digs, one solo block and one assist. Goudie also finished 8-of-8 at the service line.

Zierott went 5-of-5 serving and added four digs and five serve receptions. Gordon chipped in two serve receptions and two digs and finished 6-of-6 at the line.

Elmwood-Murdock will play in the D1-5 District Final on Saturday afternoon. The 12th-seeded Knights (18-14) will travel to fifth-seeded Meridian (26-4) for a 12:30 p.m. match. The winner will advance to the Class D-1 State Tournament.

Meridian is located west of the town of Daykin along Highway 4. It is southwest of Lincoln and west of Beatrice.

Elmwood-Murdock will look to qualify for the state tournament for the fifth time in program history. The Knights also made state appearances in 2004, 2011, 2014 and 2021. The team earned fourth place in last year’s tournament.

Meridian advanced to the district final by defeating Dorchester and Johnson-Brock. The Mustangs will seek the program’s seventh state berth. Meridian finished in second place in 1980, 2016 and 2017 and placed third in 2009. The program also qualified for state in 2002 and 2005.

Class D-1 District Finals

D1-1: #1 Norfolk Catholic (27-4) vs. #16 South Platte (16-16) @ Kearney Catholic – 4 p.m.

D1-2: #2 Cambridge (28-2) vs. #15 Bancroft-Rosalie (17-17) @ Grand Island Central Catholic – 2:30 p.m.

D1-3: #3 Maywood-Hayes Center (24-2) vs. #14 Pleasanton (17-12) @ Maywood – 2 p.m.

D1-4: #4 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (25-5) vs. #13 Johnson-Brock (15-15) @ Shickley – 4 p.m.

D1-5: #5 Meridian (26-4) vs. #12 Elmwood-Murdock (18-14) @ Meridian – 12:30 p.m.

D1-6: #6 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (26-5) vs. #11 Elgin Public/Pope John (21-8) @ Sumner – 4 p.m.

D1-7: #7 Hartington Cedar Catholic (23-10) vs. #10 Axtell (23-8) @ Boone Central – 2:30 p.m.

D1-8: #8 Nebraska Christian (26-7) vs. #9 Hastings St. Cecilia (20-13) @ Nebraska Christian – 2 p.m.