Elshire set to play baseball at McCook

PLATTSMOUTH – Trent Elshire designed a successful blueprint for his baseball career during his time at Plattsmouth High School.

He will continue to build his diamond-level resume at McCook Community College next season.

Elshire announced this week that he had signed a letter of intent to play baseball for the Indians. McCook Community College is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association and competes against schools from across the country. The baseball program went 31-27 this past spring and advanced to the Region IX Tournament.

“I decided to play at McCook after going on a visit there, and I liked the environment and the feel of the community college,” Elshire said. “I thought it would be the best place for me to grow to be the best player I can be and to reach my goals in baseball.”

Elshire said he has enjoyed being a member of Plattsmouth’s program. He said playing the game of baseball has provided him with quality friendships and has taught him many life lessons.