Elshire set to play baseball at McCook

PLATTSMOUTH – Trent Elshire designed a successful blueprint for his baseball career during his time at Plattsmouth High School.
He will continue to build his diamond-level resume at McCook Community College next season.
Elshire announced this week that he had signed a letter of intent to play baseball for the Indians. McCook Community College is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association and competes against schools from across the country. The baseball program went 31-27 this past spring and advanced to the Region IX Tournament.
“I decided to play at McCook after going on a visit there, and I liked the environment and the feel of the community college,” Elshire said. “I thought it would be the best place for me to grow to be the best player I can be and to reach my goals in baseball.”
Elshire said he has enjoyed being a member of Plattsmouth’s program. He said playing the game of baseball has provided him with quality friendships and has taught him many life lessons.
“I love the bond you form with your teammates and how hitting is the most difficult thing in sports,” Elshire said. “It takes so much practice to be able to be a good hitter, yet even the best of the best will still fail. So it has taught me a lot about life too and how you can’t let one failure judge how you do everything else.”
Elshire enjoyed a breakout season in his senior year with the Blue Devils. He earned second-team All-Trailblazer Conference honors for his work both at the plate and in the field.
Elshire posted a .385 batting average (30-of-78) with 26 singles, four doubles, 14 RBI and 18 runs. He was struck by pitches three times and collected three walks, two sacrifice flies and one sacrifice bunt. He compiled a .419 on-base percentage and 11 steals for the Blue Devils.
Elshire saw time both in the outfield and on the pitching mound. He produced a .914 fielding percentage and made five defensive assists in left field during the spring campaign. He tossed 395 pitches in 22 innings and had a 2.55 earned run average with 27 strikeouts.
Elshire is also a member of this summer’s Plattsmouth Senior Legion program. He has helped the Blue Devils soar to the top of the current Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference standings.
Elshire would like to pursue a career in architecture. He is planning to complete many of his general education classes at McCook before earning an architecture degree at a four-year school.