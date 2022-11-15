Field, Dasher earn awards for Blue Devils

PLATTSMOUTH – Amelia Field and Aimee Dasher made plenty of positive plays on the softball diamond for Plattsmouth during the season.
They were recently rewarded for their hard work with a pair of postseason honors.
Trailblazer Conference coaches selected Field and Dasher for spots on All-TBC squads. Both players were named to the honorable mention team.
Field helped Plattsmouth in several offensive and defensive categories during the season. She finished the year with seven singles, five doubles, one triple, 16 runs scored and six runs batted in. She drew a team-best ten walks, was struck once by a pitch and reached base four times on errors. She had a .283 batting average and .421 on-base percentage.
Field delivered 11 defensive assists and 33 putouts this season. She used her athleticism to fill spots in both the infield and outfield for PHS during the year.
Dasher gave the Blue Devils production both at the plate and in the field. She produced a .333 batting average and .429 on-base percentage with nine singles, five doubles and two triples. She scored 12 times, drove in four runs, drew seven walks and reached base four times on errors.
Dasher generated a .945 fielding percentage at second base. She made 69 defensive putouts in 73 total chances.
Beatrice, Malcolm, Nebraska City, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston and Wahoo had players named to the teams. Coaches selected athletes for spots on first, second and honorable mention squads.
2022 All-Trailblazer Conference Softball Selections
First Team
Autumn Iversen – Wahoo – Senior
Emilee Marth – Nebraska City – Senior
Alyssa Fortik – Malcolm – Senior
Avery Barnard – Beatrice – Senior
Riley Schwisow – Beatrice – Senior
Sidney Smart – Wahoo – Junior
Harper Hancock – Wahoo – Senior
Lexi Paskach – Ralston – Junior
Sydnee Nickels – Nebraska City – Senior
Jaiden Swanson – Wahoo – Junior
Second Team
Delanie Roeder – Beatrice – Junior
Ava Helms – Malcolm – Junior
Keira Farritor – Malcolm – Junior
Alanea Babb – Malcolm – Senior
Sadie Hereth – Beatrice – Freshman
Chloe Wagner – Ralston – Junior
Bianca Hoy – Nebraska City – Senior
Ava Lausterer – Wahoo – Junior
Jessica Sandell – Malcolm – Sophomore
Khloe Hartman – Platteview – Freshman
Honorable Mention
Amelia Field – Plattsmouth – Senior
Aimee Dasher – Plattsmouth – Junior
Paisley Belding – Beatrice – Junior
Emerson Becker – Nebraska City – Sophomore
Layla Boyko – Beatrice – Freshman
Kennedy Karschner – Platteview – Senior
Lilly Elsasser – Ralston – Sophomore
Lucy DeBoer – Beatrice – Junior
Callie Schwisow – Beatrice – Freshman
Tarryn Godsey – Nebraska City – Sophomore