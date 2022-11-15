Field, Dasher earn awards for Blue Devils

PLATTSMOUTH – Amelia Field and Aimee Dasher made plenty of positive plays on the softball diamond for Plattsmouth during the season.

They were recently rewarded for their hard work with a pair of postseason honors.

Trailblazer Conference coaches selected Field and Dasher for spots on All-TBC squads. Both players were named to the honorable mention team.

Field helped Plattsmouth in several offensive and defensive categories during the season. She finished the year with seven singles, five doubles, one triple, 16 runs scored and six runs batted in. She drew a team-best ten walks, was struck once by a pitch and reached base four times on errors. She had a .283 batting average and .421 on-base percentage.

Field delivered 11 defensive assists and 33 putouts this season. She used her athleticism to fill spots in both the infield and outfield for PHS during the year.

Dasher gave the Blue Devils production both at the plate and in the field. She produced a .333 batting average and .429 on-base percentage with nine singles, five doubles and two triples. She scored 12 times, drove in four runs, drew seven walks and reached base four times on errors.

Dasher generated a .945 fielding percentage at second base. She made 69 defensive putouts in 73 total chances.

Beatrice, Malcolm, Nebraska City, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston and Wahoo had players named to the teams. Coaches selected athletes for spots on first, second and honorable mention squads.

2022 All-Trailblazer Conference Softball Selections

First Team

Autumn Iversen – Wahoo – Senior

Emilee Marth – Nebraska City – Senior

Alyssa Fortik – Malcolm – Senior

Avery Barnard – Beatrice – Senior

Riley Schwisow – Beatrice – Senior

Sidney Smart – Wahoo – Junior

Harper Hancock – Wahoo – Senior

Lexi Paskach – Ralston – Junior

Sydnee Nickels – Nebraska City – Senior

Jaiden Swanson – Wahoo – Junior

Second Team

Delanie Roeder – Beatrice – Junior

Ava Helms – Malcolm – Junior

Keira Farritor – Malcolm – Junior

Alanea Babb – Malcolm – Senior

Sadie Hereth – Beatrice – Freshman

Chloe Wagner – Ralston – Junior

Bianca Hoy – Nebraska City – Senior

Ava Lausterer – Wahoo – Junior

Jessica Sandell – Malcolm – Sophomore

Khloe Hartman – Platteview – Freshman

Honorable Mention

Amelia Field – Plattsmouth – Senior

Aimee Dasher – Plattsmouth – Junior

Paisley Belding – Beatrice – Junior

Emerson Becker – Nebraska City – Sophomore

Layla Boyko – Beatrice – Freshman

Kennedy Karschner – Platteview – Senior

Lilly Elsasser – Ralston – Sophomore

Lucy DeBoer – Beatrice – Junior

Callie Schwisow – Beatrice – Freshman

Tarryn Godsey – Nebraska City – Sophomore