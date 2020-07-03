Five Cass County graduates earn Scholar-Athlete honors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Five graduates of Cass County schools displayed both academic and athletic excellence at their colleges this past school year.

Carter Bornemeier, Maia Johnson, Connor Dukes, Jamie Winkler and Julia Zurek earned academic awards from collegiate conferences this past week. Bornemeier is an Elmwood-Murdock graduate, Dukes is a Plattsmouth alum and Johnson, Winkler and Zurek all graduated from Louisville.

The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) recognized Bornemeier and Johnson as Academic All-Region members for the Spring 2020 semester. Bornemeier was a member of the Academic All-Region First Team and Johnson was a member of the Academic All-Region Second Team.

Students on the first team earned grade point averages of 3.50-4.00. Students on the second team earned grade point averages of 3.00-3.49.

The ICCAC includes community colleges in both Iowa and Nebraska. Bornemeier is a member of the baseball team at Des Moines Area Community College. Johnson is a member of the softball team at Northeast Community College.

The North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) presented Winter/Spring Scholar-Athlete honors to Dukes and Winkler for their work. Students had to have a minimum 3.25 GPA on a 4.0 scale to be recognized with the honor.