Former Louisville coach to receive national award

DENVER, Colo. – A former Louisville teacher and coach will be recognized on a national scale next week for his contributions to Nebraska high school students.

Bill Fitzgerald will receive a National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Citation on Dec. 13. The awards ceremony will take place in Denver at an event co-sponsored by the NFHS and the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA).

Fitzgerald, who spent 39 years in the educational field, was announced as a national winner during a virtual NFHS ceremony in December 2020. The coronavirus pandemic prevented recipients from collecting their awards in person, but they will be able to do so at the 52nd annual National Athletic Directors Conference.

NFHS Citations are presented to people who have made distinguished contributions to high school activity programs. Activities directors, coaches, officials, music directors, speech and theater directors, state activities association staff members and NFHS staff members are eligible for the award.

Fitzgerald coached and taught at Central Heights School District in Richmond, Kan., from 1978-81 before moving to Louisville. He spent the next 24 years helping Lions learn in academic and athletic classrooms.

Fitzgerald taught physical and health education classes at the school and spent summers helping students in driver’s education programs. He coached volleyball, boys basketball and girls track and field and was activities director during his time in the district.

The Louisville girls track and field program became a major force in the state during Fitzgerald’s tenure. The Lions tied for second place in the 1984 Class C State Meet with 36 points and captured second place outright in 1985 with 36 points.

Kathy Gottberg claimed state championships in the discus and shot put and Kelly Fuxa earned second place in the 100 and 200 meters in 1984. Gottberg and Fuxa repeated their medal-winning feats during the 1985 state track and field meet.

Fitzgerald left Louisville in 2005 to become assistant principal and activities director at Fremont High School. He spent 12 years in the position before retiring in July 2017.

Fitzgerald remains involved in high school activities on a statewide level. He served on the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NSIAAA) Executive Board from 2005-13, and he was NSIAAA Retired Members Coordinator from 2017-20.

Fitzgerald began serving as executive director of the NSIAAA in July 2021. The NSIAAA is comprised of activities directors and assistant activities directors at the high school and middle school levels in Nebraska. The organization helps hundreds of people each year with professional development and support. NSIAAA members are also members of the national organization (NIAAA).

Fitzgerald joined the NIAAA Publications Committee in 2014 and became chairman of the committee earlier this year. Fitzgerald and other committee members are responsible for developing content for the Interscholastic Athletic Administration magazine. The publication generates topics of interest to activities directors across the country.

Fitzgerald was named Nebraska Activities Director of the Year in 2013-14 for his work at Fremont. He was honored at the national level in 2016. He received the Bruce D. Whitehead Distinguished Service Award from the NIAAA that year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.