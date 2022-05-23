Fosmer claims medal in 800 meters for Lions

OMAHA – Louisville track and field fans watched Mira Fosmer post top times in the 800 meters at every meet this spring.

Thousands of people from across Nebraska were able to witness Fosmer’s abilities with their own eyes on Saturday afternoon.

Fosmer claimed a fourth-place medal in the 800 meters at the Class C State Meet. The LHS junior made the most of her state opportunity by running a personal-best time of 2:23.74. She earned her medal in a close race that featured less than two seconds of separation between third and sixth place.

“It felt really good running out there today,” Fosmer said. “I had a good first leg, and I knew that would be important if I wanted to keep up with everyone. I wanted to be able to place and get a medal, so I ran as fast as I could the whole way.”

Fosmer put herself in prime position for a medal with her effort at the beginning of the race. She burst away from the starting line and led the event after the first lap. She generated a time of 1:06.166 in the initial 400 meters.

Fosmer maintained her fast pace and finished the second lap in 1:17.574. She found herself locked in a tight battle with Sutherland’s Story Rasby, Summerland’s Hadley Cheatum and Oakland-Craig’s Chaney Nelson as they approached the end.

“It was fun,” Fosmer said. “I could feel that there were people near me as we all got toward the finish line, so I just tried to use all of the energy I had to run faster.”

Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol (2:18.27) edged Chase County’s Bryn McNair (2:18.30) for the championship. Rasby placed third in 2:22.74, Fosmer was fourth in 2:23.74, Cheatum was fifth in 2:23.82 and Nelson was sixth in 2:23.94.

In addition to winning state honors, Fosmer also wrote her name in Louisville’s history books. She produced the school’s third-fastest time in the 800 meters. Grace Jacobsen (2:23.02, 2016) and Sandy Derby (2:23.40, 1992) are the only Louisville girls to have crossed the finish line at a faster pace.

Fosmer won four titles in the 800 meters this spring and was the district champion. She also gave the Lions points in the 400 meters, 400-meter relay, 1,600-meter relay and 3,200-meter relay during the year. She finished the season with 20 medals in her individual and relay races.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.