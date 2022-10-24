Fosmer, Dix earn state cross country medals

KEARNEY – Mira Fosmer and Elijah Dix returned home from Kearney Country Club on Friday with valuable state cross country souvenirs.

The two Cass County runners became state medalists with their work in front of thousands of people. Fosmer secured a ninth-place medal for Louisville and Dix captured a 12th-place medal for Plattsmouth.

Fosmer and other athletes ran in challenging conditions during the Class C girls race in the early afternoon. Temperatures in Kearney reached 75 degrees midway through the race, which was well above the average high temperature of 62 degrees for the city on Oct. 21.

“It was hot,” Fosmer said as she walked up a hill to meet Louisville supporters.

Louisville head coach Jacinda Davis said she was proud of Fosmer for finishing in the top 15. She completed the course in 20:34.70 and passed several runners in the final 250 meters.

“I was extremely excited to see Mira earn a state medal,” Davis said. “She has been a fantastic leader this season and a very dedicated runner, so she deserved to reap the rewards of all that hard work!”

Fosmer entered the state race with the tenth-fastest time in Class C. She took off from the starting line and positioned herself in one of the leading packs. She completed her first mile in 6:13 and passed the two-mile marker in 13:15.

Fosmer and seven other runners were grouped together as they made the final turn toward the finish line. She found an opening on the lefthand side of the pack and sprinted past several opponents. She edged Omaha Gross senior Josephine Jansen (20:34.80) and Fort Calhoun freshman Maelie Nelson (20:34.84) for the ninth-place medal.

Fosmer earned medals in all ten races she competed during her senior season. She won the Yutan Invite title and finished second at the Auburn Invite, Johnson County Central Invite and Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet. She also captured awards at the Milford Invite, Bennington Invite, Fort Calhoun Invite, Lincoln Lutheran Invite and District C-1 Meet.

Fosmer became the fastest five-kilometer runner in Louisville history earlier this season. She posted a time of 20:19.93 at the District C-1 Meet.

Davis said Fosmer’s accomplishments highlighted a successful season for the Lions. Many girls and boys improved their previous personal-best times by large amounts.

“This season we saw a lot of progress for both the boys team and the girls team,” Davis said. “Some athletes improved by three or more minutes throughout the season. It was very fun to watch the teams’ confidence grow each meet, and I know the improvements will continue next year.”

Dix represented Plattsmouth at the awards ceremony for the Class B boys race. He collected a place in the top 15 with a time of 16:55.70.

Plattsmouth head coach Chris Wiseman said the PHS junior ran a good race on a hot day. Dix finished his first mile in 5:12 and reached the two-mile point in 10:48. He kept up with a fast pace from fellow Class B runners on the course.

“Anytime you have an athlete win a state medal you are always pleased, but having Elijah win one this year in Class B is outstanding,” Wiseman said. “The field of 15 medalists ran one of the fastest times in recent memory.”

Dix improved his time by nearly 35 seconds from last year’s state race. He finished his sophomore campaign with a mark of 17:30.21 on the KCC layout. He became the 15th boy in Plattsmouth history to break 17 minutes in the state meet. He also became the 60th Plattsmouth athlete to win a state medal in the past 30 years.

Dix earned medals in all nine races he competed in this fall. He won the Rich Ziegler Invite championship and finished second at the Trailblazer Conference Meet, Nebraska City Invite and Plattsmouth Invite. He also collected awards at the Wahoo Invite, Ken Adkisson Invite, University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite and District B-2 Meet.

Wayne (74 points) edged Auburn (76 points) for the Class C girls team championship. Arlington senior Keelianne Green (19:15.46) won the Class C girls title over Ogallala junior Lindee Henning (19:34.30) and Milford sophomore Lilly Kenning (19:50.79).

Lexington (23 points) won the Class B boys team title over Omaha Skutt (33 points). Norris junior Riley Boonstra (16:14.78) claimed the Class B boys individual crown over Lexington senior Jayden Ureste (16:28.99) and South Sioux City senior Mesuidi Ejerso (16:38.86).