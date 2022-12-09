Fosmer to run for Flames in college

LOUISVILLE – Mira Fosmer has checkmated many opposing runners with her fast times in dozens of high school races.

She is planning to make the same type of winning moves in her College of Saint Mary career.

Fosmer signed a letter of intent Friday morning to compete in cross country and track and field for the Flames. The Louisville senior has won state medals in both sports and has become one of the top runners in school history. She said she was excited to continue her academic and athletic career at the Omaha school.

“They respected my choice to put education first,” Fosmer said. “It’s a really great school for the major I want to pursue, and I’ll get to run too, so it’s the best of both worlds.”

CSM head cross country coach Derek Fey said he was happy to have Fosmer join the program. He said Fosmer has the talent to become a valuable member of the team’s lineup.

“Mira’s going to make an immediate impact for us,” Fey said. “She’s going to battle for a spot in the top five right away. We just had our best season in the GPAC (Great Plains Athletic Conference), and she’s going to be a really good addition to our current group. She’s a great student-athlete.”

Fosmer said running is an activity that is calming for her. She also enjoys the variety that comes with both sports. She competes in 5,000-meter races in the fall and the 400 meters, 800 meters and relay events in the spring.

“I really like the different types of races,” Fosmer said. “It’s fun to run in long races, but track lets me try out shorter distances too. That’s something that I like about being able to do both.”

Fosmer began her LHS cross country career as a freshman and placed 12th in the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet. She became one of the team’s leaders as a junior with her efforts. She earned 12th place at the league meet and qualified for state with a sixth-place medal at the district race. She finished 34th at state with a time of 21:56.30.

Fosmer became the fastest cross country runner in school history in her senior year. She clocked a time of 20:09.10 in the District C-1 Meet at Auburn Country Club. She joined Sophie Korytowski and Charlee Peacock as the only Lions to break the 21:00 mark.

Her dedication helped her win medals in all ten races she competed in during 2022. She won the Yutan Invite championship and finished second at the Auburn Invite, Johnson County Central Invite and Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet. She earned a ninth-place medal at state in 20:34.70.

Fosmer became the third girl in Louisville history to finish in the top 15 at state. She joined Liz Jones (2004) and Grace Jacobsen (2015) as state medalists. She placed her nameplate on the cross country program’s Wall of Honor leaderboard after her signing ceremony.

Fosmer also excelled in track races last spring. She rose to third place in school history in both the 400 and 800 races in 2022. She set a personal-best 400 time of 1:02.31 at the conference meet and registered a personal-best 800 mark of 2:23.74 at the Class C State Meet.

Fosmer won championships in the 800 meters at three regular-season meets and was the District C-2 champion with a time of 2:29.38. She earned fourth place at state in the 800 with her 2:23.74 effort.

Fosmer also joined Ella Aaberg, Megan Gissler and Wyleigh Bateman on a 3,200-meter relay team that earned an eighth-place state medal. The four Lions finished their race in 10:24.22.

Fosmer is planning to major in biology with a pre-medicine track at CSM. She has earned multiple academic awards at Louisville and has been on the LHS Gold Honor Roll many times. She is involved in cross country, basketball, track and field and chess club at Louisville and was a member of the school’s Homecoming Court.