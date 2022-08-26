Four Cass County teams start volleyball seasons

Volleyball players from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Plattsmouth began their seasons Thursday night with varsity matches.

DC West 3, Conestoga 0

Conestoga traveled to DC West for a Nebraska Capitol Conference matchup. The Falcons stopped Conestoga 25-12, 25-11, 25-13. Creighton recruit Nora Wurtz helped DC West with her 6-foot-4 frame in the middle.

Individual statistics were not available for either team.

Yutan 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0

Elmwood-Murdock traveled to Johnson County Central for a triangular with Yutan and JCC. Yutan edged the Knights 25-20, 25-20 in E-M’s first match.

Jordan Vogler keyed Elmwood-Murdock’s scoring attack with nine kills. She also had one solo block, three digs and six serve receptions. Annie Backemeyer pitched in seven kills and went 8-of-8 at the service line, and Madie Justesen finished 9-of-9 serving with one ace. Justesen also tallied one kill, five digs, five serve receptions and three assists.

Laney Frahm produced 16 assists, five serve receptions, four digs and two kills for E-M. Charley Hanes pocketed three kills, two digs, one assist and one serve reception, and Tatum Backemeyer delivered 19 serve receptions, two assists and 14 digs.

Cassidy Callaway posted two digs and went 4-of-4 at the line, and Zoe Zierott finished 2-of-2 serving and made two digs and three serve receptions. Brooke Goudie saw court time for the team.

Johnson County Central 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0

JCC ended the triangular with a 25-20, 25-16 victory. Freshman Ashley Beethe led the Thunderbirds with seven kills.

Annie Backemeyer delivered eight kills, three digs, one assist and one serve reception, and Tatum Backemeyer produced 16 digs, 16 serve receptions and three assists. Vogler landed seven kills and added five digs and 14 serve receptions, and Zierott posted four serve receptions, six digs and two aces.

Frahm notched four kills, four digs, 14 assists and two serve receptions in the match. Hanes made one kill and Justesen had seven serve receptions, two assists and six digs. Callaway made one dig and three serve receptions, Goudie posted two digs and Brooklyn Mans made one dig.

Auburn 3, Louisville 0

Louisville traveled to Auburn for the first match of the year. The Bulldogs stopped LHS 25-15, 25-20, 25-17. AHS senior Olivia Swanson slammed home 21 kills on 42 swings and finished 12-of-12 serving with one ace.

Lizzie Podrazo highlighted Louisville’s offense with 11 kills and a .458 hitting percentage. She was successful on all 24 of her swings. She also went 10-of-11 serving and made one solo block.

Sagan Leach produced 24 serve receptions, ten digs, one assist and one ace, and Catalina Jones finished 14-of-15 at the line with one ace. Jones also registered a double-double with 12 digs and 13 serve receptions.

Wyleigh Bateman tallied 12 serve receptions and nine digs, McKenna McCaulley had two kills, two digs and one assist, and Kelsey Haynes pocketed nine serve receptions, 13 digs and one ace. Finley Meisinger pitched in two kills and Ella Culver had two kills, one ace, 16 digs, 16 assists and two serve receptions.

Ava Culver made one dig and finished 5-of-5 at the service line. Teghan Swenson added one kill, four digs and one serve reception for the Lions.

Omaha Gross 3, Plattsmouth 2

Plattsmouth nearly collected a major comeback against Omaha Gross. The Cougars edged Plattsmouth 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 23-25, 16-14.

Anabel Berger and Riley Pletka each pocketed six kills for PHS. Pletka added 25 serve receptions, 11 digs and one ace and Berger made one solo block and one dig.

Averi Winters helped the team’s defense with 24 digs and 22 serve receptions. Ciara Wulff generated three kills, one ace, five digs and 22 serve receptions, and Gertie Yoder ended the match with 11 assists, six digs and one kill.

Josey Freel tallied five kills, one ace, three solo blocks, two digs and one serve reception. Peyton Blankman made one kill and one dig, Holly Wilson had one dig and three serve receptions and Sara Konkler finished 19-of-20 serving with two aces. Konkler also made three digs and nine assists.

Piper Fitzpatrick gave the Blue Devils two kills and one solo block, and Sam LeBlanc finished with one serve reception in her time on the court.