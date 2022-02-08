 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four girls basketball teams learn subdistrict assignments

  • Updated
LINCOLN – Members of four Cass County girls basketball programs learned Thursday morning where they will play in subdistrict tournaments next week.

Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water will play in postseason events. Nebraska School Activities Association officials released brackets for Classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 on Thursday morning. Plattsmouth, which plays in Class B, will not start postseason action until Feb. 21.

Conestoga and Louisville will travel to Syracuse for the Subdistrict C1-2 Tournament. The Cougars and Lions will play their first-round games on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Fourth-seeded Conestoga (8-13) will face top-seeded Syracuse (18-4) at 6 p.m. Third-seeded Louisville (9-13) will battle second-seeded Ashland-Greenwood (9-12) at 7:30 p.m. The subdistrict title game will be held at Syracuse at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

Weeping Water will travel to Yutan for the Subdistrict C2-1 Tournament. The fourth-seeded Indians (7-14) will play fifth-seeded Cornerstone Christian (10-10) at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.

The winner of the first-round game will take on top-seeded Yutan (15-7) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. The subdistrict title game will be held at Yutan at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

Elmwood-Murdock will host the Subdistrict D1-2 Tournament. Top-seeded Elmwood-Murdock (19-2) will square off with fourth-seeded Cedar Bluffs (4-18) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. Second-seeded Archbishop Bergan (14-6) and third-seeded Mead (12-9) will play at 6:30 p.m.

The subdistrict title game will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. Elmwood-Murdock and Archbishop Bergan have the top two state wild-card point totals in Class D-1.

There will be 12 subdistrict tournaments taking place across the state in each class. Twelve subdistrict champions and the next four teams with the highest wild-card point totals will qualify for district finals. The district finals in Classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 are scheduled to happen on Friday, Feb. 25.

