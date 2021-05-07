Fox earns national honor for work ethic at Conestoga

CONESTOGA – Lane Fox has built a positive reputation at Conestoga High School with his strong work ethic, determination and demeanor.
He will receive a national honor for those traits Monday during an athletic banquet at the school.
Fox learned April 25 that he had been selected for the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) Athlete of the Year Award for high school basketball. He will be one of just 21 students from across the United States to receive the honor. He is scheduled to accept his plaque at the Conestoga Booster Club’s activities celebration banquet on May 10.
Trenton Clausen, who coaches football and track and field at Conestoga and is the school’s strength and conditioning coordinator, recommended Fox to NSCA officials. The NSCA recognizes high school and college students whose athletic accomplishments reflect their dedication to strength training and conditioning. They looked at Fox’s strength numbers and his basketball abilities while making their decision on award recipients.
Fox said he was grateful to Clausen for submitting his name for recognition. He was stunned when he discovered he was on the list of winners.
“I actually had no clue I was entered to get this award,” Fox said. “So hearing that I was one of 21 in the nation to win this award was obviously amazing. I couldn’t thank Mr. Clausen enough for nominating me.”
“Lane has been a leader for our basketball and strength and conditioning programs during his entire high school athletic career,” Clausen said. “He leads by example through his dedication and commitment to improving himself in all aspects of life. He is also a great teammate in pushing those around him to always give their best effort.”
Fox said Clausen has been a positive mentor in his development both as an athlete and as a person. Clausen interned in strength and conditioning programs at Texas Christian University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before working as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at the University of Maryland. The Logan View High School graduate received the Nebraska Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year Award this past January for his efforts.
“Mr. Clausen came my sophomore year, and after hearing where he came from and who he’s worked with, I knew if I listened to him that I could become a great athlete,” Fox said. “I think our strength and conditioning program is headed in the right direction after being his student for three years.
“With that being said, his program has tremendously helped me achieve my goals. His class has made me a significantly better person as well.”
Clausen said Fox has produced many top results with perfect attendance in the school’s strength and conditioning program. He has improved his barbell bench press by 25 pounds during the 2020-21 school year. He has increased his barbell back squat by 30 pounds and hang clean lift by 20 pounds in the same timeframe.
Fox has produced a vertical jump of 29.5 inches, a ten-yard dash time of 1.59 seconds and a pro agility time of 4.41 seconds. He has completed the ten-meter fly exercise in 1.00 seconds, which Clausen said equates to a speed of 22 miles per hour.
Those accomplishments have paid off on the basketball court. Fox ended his career as one of the best boys basketball players in school history on both ends of the court.
He is the school’s all-time leader in career assists with 508, and he is second on the all-time scoring list with 1,568 points. He is also second in Conestoga history for career 3-pointers (172) and season free-throw percentage (87.4 percent in 2020-21).
Fox ranks third in Conestoga history in career rebounds (439) and is fourth in career steals (143). He led the Cougars in points, rebounds, steals, assists, 3-point percentage and free-throw percentage during his senior season.
Fox attributed much of his success to teachers like Clausen and head boys basketball coach Jason Ahrens. He said their leadership has helped him learn how to handle all types of situations in life.
“Overall, every sport or activity I was involved in at Conestoga had a head coach who was super passionate,” Fox said. “The coaches here have made mine and I’m sure several others’ high school experiences unforgettable. As you might know, basketball has been my best friend throughout high school. I really don’t have a clue where I would be without my basketball coach. He is considered family to several of his players.”
Fox has showcased strong skills in other aspects of his high school career as well. He is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient, and he has been on the Gold Honor Roll at Conestoga many times for his work in the classroom.
Fox is a member of the school’s National Honor Society chapter and participates on the Conestoga track and field team. He also plays baseball for the Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka American Legion program.
Fox said many staff members at Conestoga had played key roles in his high school career. He said that would help him achieve his goal of maintaining a positive reputation in the future.
“In all, there are several coaches here that are building a culture that will stay with me the rest of my life,” Fox said.