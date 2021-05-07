Fox earns national honor for work ethic at Conestoga

“Lane has been a leader for our basketball and strength and conditioning programs during his entire high school athletic career,” Clausen said. “He leads by example through his dedication and commitment to improving himself in all aspects of life. He is also a great teammate in pushing those around him to always give their best effort.”

Fox said Clausen has been a positive mentor in his development both as an athlete and as a person. Clausen interned in strength and conditioning programs at Texas Christian University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before working as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at the University of Maryland. The Logan View High School graduate received the Nebraska Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year Award this past January for his efforts.

“Mr. Clausen came my sophomore year, and after hearing where he came from and who he’s worked with, I knew if I listened to him that I could become a great athlete,” Fox said. “I think our strength and conditioning program is headed in the right direction after being his student for three years.

“With that being said, his program has tremendously helped me achieve my goals. His class has made me a significantly better person as well.”