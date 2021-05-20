Frahm claims state medal in hurdles

OMAHA – Laney Frahm soared into a spot on the state leaderboard this week by clearing all of her hurdles on the track.

The Elmwood-Murdock freshman earned a fourth-place medal in the 300-meter hurdles at the Class D State Meet. She qualified for the finals with the best run of her career on Wednesday, and she posted an even faster time with her work in Thursday’s event. She earned a trip to the medal podium with a mark of 48.30 seconds.

Frahm said she was pleased with her results on the track. She took part in an eight-person race on Thursday that included Sterling’s Macy Richardson, Carli Bailey of Ansley-Litchfield and Mullen standout Samantha Moore. Bailey and Moore were returning medalists from the 2019 state meet, and Richardson had been a consistent winner in the hurdles all season.

“I felt pretty good,” Frahm said. “I was a little nervous at the beginning, but I just focused on what I could do. I tried to run my best.”

Frahm achieved one of her goals on Wednesday with a time of 48.78 in the preliminaries. She ensured she would get to jump over hurdles one more day with her fifth-place result.