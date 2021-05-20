Frahm claims state medal in hurdles

OMAHA – Laney Frahm soared into a spot on the state leaderboard this week by clearing all of her hurdles on the track.
The Elmwood-Murdock freshman earned a fourth-place medal in the 300-meter hurdles at the Class D State Meet. She qualified for the finals with the best run of her career on Wednesday, and she posted an even faster time with her work in Thursday’s event. She earned a trip to the medal podium with a mark of 48.30 seconds.
Frahm said she was pleased with her results on the track. She took part in an eight-person race on Thursday that included Sterling’s Macy Richardson, Carli Bailey of Ansley-Litchfield and Mullen standout Samantha Moore. Bailey and Moore were returning medalists from the 2019 state meet, and Richardson had been a consistent winner in the hurdles all season.
“I felt pretty good,” Frahm said. “I was a little nervous at the beginning, but I just focused on what I could do. I tried to run my best.”
Frahm achieved one of her goals on Wednesday with a time of 48.78 in the preliminaries. She ensured she would get to jump over hurdles one more day with her fifth-place result.
“As a freshman I was pretty happy with getting to the finals,” Frahm said. “It was really nice knowing I would get a medal. That gave me a lot more confidence today.”
Frahm stayed with her top three competitors throughout the race. Richardson earned the gold medal in 46.18 and Bailey was second in 47.21. Moore (48.05), Frahm and Taylor Stark of Ansley-Litchfield (48.46) collected third, fourth and fifth places in a close finish.
Frahm made significant progress in the 300-meter hurdles throughout the spring. She posted a time of 52.01 in her first race in late March, and she broke the 50-second mark at the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet on May 1. She produced times in the 49-second range in her final two races before state.
“I thought I got better over the season, so I was happy with that,” Frahm said with a smile.