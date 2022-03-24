Fulfs to join competitive cheer team at Concordia

PLATTSMOUTH – Cadence Fulfs has made a positive impact at Plattsmouth High School with her dynamic personality and strong work ethic.

She will use those same energetic traits to create positive outcomes at Concordia University.

Fulfs signed a letter of intent Thursday afternoon to join Concordia’s competitive cheer team. The squad travels to many collegiate contests across the Midwest each winter and has done well against Great Plains Athletic Conference opponents. Fulfs said she was looking forward to the opportunity to continue her cheer career on the Seward campus.

“The religious aspect of the school was something I really liked, and when I went to the campus for a visit I liked it even more,” Fulfs said. “It truly felt like home. I think it’s going to be a great place to be.”

Concordia head cheer coach Mandi Maser said Fulfs would help the Bulldogs in future contests. She will join a roster that features students from Nebraska, Colorado, Texas, Michigan, Oregon, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota and Oklahoma.

“We’re excited about Cadence coming here,” Maser said. “She’s going to bring a lot of energy to our team. I think she’s going to be a great fit for us.”

Fulfs said she enjoyed leading cheers for Plattsmouth classmates at dozens of games and activities over the past four years. She has gained confidence from standing in front of large numbers of fans and making decisions about which cheers to unveil.

“I like the energy that comes from being involved with cheer,” Fulfs said. “You can’t get that type of excitement from just being in the stands. It’s fun to interact with the fans and help them get really excited during games. I love being able to do that.”

Maser said she was impressed with Fulfs’ overall personality and accomplishments. Fulfs is a National Honor Society student who has held many key positions in activities ranging from play production to show choir.

“I love seeing that type of leadership and responsibility that she’s displayed here at Plattsmouth,” Maser said. “That’s something I really like. You have to have those kind of traits to be successful in competitive cheer, which is why I think Cadence is going to do so well. We’re lucky to have her join our team.”

Fulfs is planning to major in Christian K-12 education at Concordia. She has earned many awards for her work in the classroom and has been on the Plattsmouth Honor Roll and Plattsmouth Merit Roll. She scored in the top ten percent of national rankings on her High School of Business exams in 2020.

Fulfs has been involved in choir, show choir, National Honor Society, Destination Imagination, play production, cheerleading and DECA business events at Plattsmouth. She has also been involved in church and community activities. She received the Outstanding Youth Award from the Plattsmouth Optimist Club in December for her positive accomplishments in town.

