LINCOLN – A Plattsmouth graduate and current school board member was recently honored for his service to high school football with a major state award.
Nebraska Coaches Association officials presented Bob Fuller with the Skip Palrang Award at the NCA Awards Banquet in Lincoln in late July. He became the 35th person to receive the state football coaching honor.
NCA officials established the Skip Palrang Award in 1985 to recognize people who have made significant contributions to high school football in Nebraska. One person receives the award each year. The majority of the winners have been high school coaches, but college coaches such as Al Zikmund (1987), Dr. Tom Osborne (1988), Bob Devaney (1997) and Don Watchhorn (2006) have also been recipients.
The Skip Palrang Award is named for the former Boys Town teacher and coach. He led the Cowboys from 1943-72 and developed a powerhouse football program.
Palrang also won four state basketball tournaments during his career. He led Omaha Creighton Prep to basketball titles in 1935 and 1940 and Boys Town in 1953 and 1956. Palrang taught chemistry, math, English and Spanish to students in the classroom.
Fuller played on the offensive line for Plattsmouth in the 1960s and earned conference honors for his work. He graduated from PHS in 1967 and began his coaching career at Farnum in the 1971 and 1972 campaigns.
He has coached at Hebron, Sidney, Plattsmouth, Cambridge, McCook, Omaha Central, Louisville, Auburn, Grand Island Central Catholic, Weeping Water and Winside. He has also made stops at the Kansas communities of Wellington and Phillipsburg.
Fuller was head football coach at Plattsmouth from 1979-84 and 2004-11. He has won more than 250 games during his career and has guided teams to the playoffs 28 times. He has also served in various teaching and administrative positions in both Nebraska and Kansas.
Fuller was elected to the Plattsmouth Board of Education in November 2018. He serves on the Curriculum and Americanism Committee with fellow board members Steve Barr and Max Muller. Fuller is also a member of the Scholarship Committee with Barr and Cory Wehrbein.
Fuller will be working at Osceola Public Schools this year as a physical education teacher and activities director. He will also be helping the Osceola/High Plains football co-op program.