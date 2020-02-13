Girls basketball teams learn postseason assignments

All five Cass County girls basketball programs learned Thursday what their postseason brackets would look like on the court.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials released pairings for subdistrict tournaments across the state. Plattsmouth will compete in Subdistrict B-3, Conestoga and Louisville will be in Subdistrict C1-2, Elmwood-Murdock will play in Subdistrict C2-1 and Weeping Water will be in Subdistrict D1-2.
Subdistrict B-3 Tournament
Plattsmouth (5-15) will be the top seed in the subdistrict and will host both games. Second-seeded Waverly (2-15) and third-seeded Nebraska City (3-17) will square off at Plattsmouth at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17. Plattsmouth will host the winner in the subdistrict title game at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The subdistrict champion will advance to the district finals on Saturday, Feb. 22. Sixteen teams from across Nebraska will compete in games on that date. The eight winners will advance to the state tournament.
Subdistrict B-3 Pairings
Monday, Feb. 17
Game 1: #2 Waverly (2-15) vs. #3 Nebraska City (3-17) – 7 p.m. @ Plattsmouth
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Game 2: #1 Plattsmouth (5-15) vs. Waverly/Nebraska City winner in championship game – 7 p.m. @ Plattsmouth
Subdistrict C1-2 Tournament
Second-seeded Louisville (10-11) and fourth-seeded Conestoga (3-17) will play in the tournament alongside Ashland-Greenwood (11-10) and Boys Town (9-10). All games will take place at Waverly High School.
First-round games will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Conestoga will face top-seeded AGHS at 6 p.m. and Louisville will take on third-seeded Boys Town at 7:30 p.m. The winners will play for the championship at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
The subdistrict champion will advance to the district finals on Friday, Feb. 28. Sixteen teams from across Nebraska will compete in games on that date. The eight winners will advance to the state tournament.
Subdistrict C1-2 Pairings
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Game 1: #1 Ashland-Greenwood (11-10) vs. #4 Conestoga (3-17) – 6 p.m. @ Waverly
Game 2: #2 Louisville (10-11) vs. #3 Boys Town (9-10) – 7:30 p.m. @ Waverly
Thursday, Feb. 20
You have free articles remaining.
Game 3: Championship game – 5:30 p.m. @ Waverly
Subdistrict C2-1 Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock will travel to Weeping Water Activities Center for postseason action. Second-seeded E-M (12-9) will battle third-seeded Palmyra (2-19) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. Top-seeded Nebraska City Lourdes (17-5) and fourth-seeded Cornerstone Christian (3-17) will play in the evening’s first game.
The winners will square off for the subdistrict title at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. The subdistrict champion will advance to the district finals on Friday, Feb. 28. Sixteen teams from across Nebraska will compete in games on that date. The eight winners will advance to the state tournament.
Subdistrict C2-1 Pairings
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Game 1: #1 Nebraska City Lourdes (17-5) vs. #4 Cornerstone Christian (3-17) – 6 p.m. @ Weeping Water
Game 2: #2 Elmwood-Murdock (12-9) vs. #3 Palmyra (2-19) – 7:30 p.m. @ Weeping Water
Thursday, Feb. 20
Game 3: Championship game – 7 p.m. @ Weeping Water
Subdistrict D1-2 Tournament
Weeping Water (21-1) will enter the tournament as the top-seeded team. Johnson-Brock (10-9), Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer (11-10) and Pawnee City (8-13) will challenge the Indians for the subdistrict title.
All subdistrict games will take place at Auburn High School. Weeping Water will face Pawnee City in the first round at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. H-TR-S and Johnson-Brock will play in the night’s second game.
The winners will battle for the subdistrict title at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. The subdistrict champion will advance to the district finals on Friday, Feb. 28. Sixteen teams from across Nebraska will compete in games on that date. The eight winners will advance to the state tournament.
Subdistrict D1-2 Tournament
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Game 1: #1 Weeping Water (21-1) vs. #4 Pawnee City (8-13) – 6 p.m. @ Auburn
Game 2: #2 Johnson-Brock (10-9) vs. #3 Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer (11-10) – 7:45 p.m. @ Auburn
Thursday, Feb. 20
Game 3: Championship game – 7 p.m. @ Auburn