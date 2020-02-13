Girls basketball teams learn postseason assignments

All five Cass County girls basketball programs learned Thursday what their postseason brackets would look like on the court.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released pairings for subdistrict tournaments across the state. Plattsmouth will compete in Subdistrict B-3, Conestoga and Louisville will be in Subdistrict C1-2, Elmwood-Murdock will play in Subdistrict C2-1 and Weeping Water will be in Subdistrict D1-2.

Subdistrict B-3 Tournament

Plattsmouth (5-15) will be the top seed in the subdistrict and will host both games. Second-seeded Waverly (2-15) and third-seeded Nebraska City (3-17) will square off at Plattsmouth at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17. Plattsmouth will host the winner in the subdistrict title game at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The subdistrict champion will advance to the district finals on Saturday, Feb. 22. Sixteen teams from across Nebraska will compete in games on that date. The eight winners will advance to the state tournament.

Subdistrict B-3 Pairings

Monday, Feb. 17