Girls basketball teams ready to begin seasons

Girls basketball players from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water are making plans to enjoy positive seasons this winter.

Conestoga

The Conestoga girls are looking to spin their basketball knowledge into golden results on the scoreboard during the new year.

The Cougars will return ten upperclassmen who saw varsity minutes last winter. They will give the team height, quickness and intelligence on the court. CHS head coach Tony Thies said Conestoga players are eager to showcase their skills on both offense and defense.

“We’re very excited for this season,” Thies said. “We feel like we have a good combination of experience and youth. A lot of these girls have seen varsity action and a few have been multi-year starters for us.

“We took a step forward defensively last year and we are focused on taking another step forward in that phase of the game. We’ve improved each season I’ve been here and I think we’ll continue to take steps in the right direction this season.”

Thies said Conestoga’s positive team chemistry would be extremely important during the winter. Not only have many Cougars spent several years together in the basketball program, but they have also been friends in activities such as music, one-act play, volleyball, softball, track and field, soccer and mock trial.

“It’s easy to tell when a team meshes on and off the court,” Thies said. “It can make a huge difference in terms of trust, belief, enthusiasm, etc. In order to be a successful team you have to have those elements, and when your team has a close bond, they become better teammates and, as a result, a better team.”

Seniors Lindee Watson, Mati Steckler and Danie Parriott and juniors Addie Priefert, Haven Zimmerman, Sophia Tegels, Jameson Yost, Sophia Ackerman, MacKaylee Madsen and Ali Gansemer have several years of varsity knowledge.

Watson and Ackerman each earned All-Nebraska Capitol Conference honors last season. Watson produced 219 points and 115 rebounds for the Cougars in the post. Ackerman led CHS on the glass with 156 rebounds and added 114 points and 26 steals.

Conestoga Girls Basketball Fast Facts

2020-21 record: 6-14

Head coach: Tony Thies

Assistant coaches: Kyle Steckler, Mark Skiles

Returning letter winners: Lindee Watson, Mati Steckler, Danie Parriott, Addie Priefert, Haven Zimmerman, Sophia Tegels, Jameson Yost, Sophia Ackerman, MacKaylee Madsen, Ali Gansemer

Top returning scorers: Lindee Watson (11.5 ppg), Sophia Ackerman (5.7 ppg), Mati Steckler (4.4 ppg), Ali Gansemer (3.2 ppg)

Top returning rebounders: Sophia Ackerman (7.8 rpg), Mati Steckler (6.7 rpg), Lindee Watson (6.1 rpg)

Postseason assignment: Class C-1, Subdistrict 2

Subdistrict teams (2020-21 records): Ashland-Greenwood (14-11 in Class B), Conestoga (6-14), Louisville (17-9), Syracuse (21-4, Class C-1 state qualifier)

Twitter account: @ConestogaGBB

Elmwood-Murdock

Many Elmwood-Murdock girls have achieved successful outcomes in their academic, athletic and community activities.

The Knights will look to accomplish the same type of bright feats on the basketball court this winter.

Elmwood-Murdock will enter the 2021-22 campaign with an optimistic outlook. E-M will return nearly every member of a team that qualified for the state tournament last season. The roster includes four returning starters and a deep bench full of experienced players.

E-M head coach Paul Dwyer said he has been pleased with the work ethic the Knights have displayed during the preseason. He said practices have been crisp and intense because everyone on the court is working towards the same goal.

“I’ve been really happy with what I’ve seen from this group,” Dwyer said. “Practices have gone well. This is an extremely hardworking group of girls and they’re eager to get the season started.”

Dwyer said he has been impressed with the leadership he has seen from the team’s five seniors. Lexi Bacon, Claire Ernst, Bailey Frahm, Sela Rikli and Brenna Schmidt will fill a variety of roles on both ends of the court. They have also been positive role models for the freshmen, sophomores and juniors.

“The senior leadership has been outstanding,” Dwyer said. “Those five have done everything we’ve asked of them and more. They’ve taken the younger kids under their wings and have helped them out a lot. They understand everything we’re trying to do here, and they’ve created a really positive environment for everyone. It’s been nice to see.”

Elmwood-Murdock will look to continue building on the momentum the program achieved last season. The Knights earned the school’s first state tournament berth in a decade and finished 12-12 with a difficult schedule. The team played many larger schools and ranked opponents throughout the year.

Dwyer said the positive results of other activities this fall would also benefit the Knights. Many members of the group were part of successful volleyball and golf teams. E-M athletes finished fourth in the state volleyball tournament and produced the best nine-hole team score at Grandpa’s Woods in school history.

“Having that kind of success in other sports is a big deal,” Dwyer said. “The volleyball team did really well and our golfers had a lot of success too this fall, and these girls have been in other state tournaments and meets before. They’ve had a taste of what it’s like to be in a state-level environment, and hopefully that’s something that carries over into this season for us.”

Elmwood-Murdock Girls Basketball Fast Facts

2020-21 record: 12-12 (Class D-1 state qualifiers)

Head coach: Paul Dwyer

Assistant coaches: Travis Brewer, Emma Leone

Returning letter winners: Sela Rikli, Bailey Frahm, Claire Ernst, Lexi Bacon, Brenna Schmidt, Ella Zierott, Tatum Backemeyer, Jordan Vogler, Laney Frahm, Madie Justesen, Cassidy Callaway, Jacie Fleischman

Top returning scorers: Lexi Bacon (7.7 ppg), Ella Zierott (5.9 ppg), Tatum Backemeyer (5.6 ppg), Bailey Frahm (4.9 ppg)

Top returning rebounders: Lexi Bacon (6.8 rpg), Bailey Frahm (5.0 rpg), Sela Rikli (3.9 rpg), Tatum Backemeyer (3.3 rpg)

Postseason assignment: Class D-1, Subdistrict 2 @ TBA

Subdistrict teams (2020-21 records): Archbishop Bergan (17-10, Class D-1 state third-place finishers), Cedar Bluffs (8-14), Elmwood-Murdock (12-12, Class D-1 state qualifiers), Mead (13-10)

Louisville

The Louisville girls have remained in a successful basketball stratosphere for many years because of their commitment to details and fundamentals.

The Lions will look to stay in that same winning jet stream this season by relying on those core concepts again.

Louisville will return ten players who appeared in varsity contests last winter. The Lions went 17-9 and advanced to the district championship game. Head coach Wally Johnson said he was looking forward to watching LHS athletes make progress throughout the year.

“After graduating five seniors, we will have to replace a fair amount of our team’s scoring and some very talented and gifted defenders,” Johnson said. “This year’s team will be challenged to create opportunities defensively and probably change a little scheme-wise as well to get the most out of our team’s talents.”

Johnson said one of Louisville’s top priorities will be to increase its bench production. Seniors Avery Heilig, Lea Kalkowski and Jaylin Gaston, junior Sagan Leach and sophomore Ella Johnson have established firm spots in the main rotation, but other positions in the lineup will remain an open competition during the year.

“Our top end of the roster, with the most experience, should be a confident group with an understanding of what and how we want to play, but then developing a group of contributors that understands their role and can perform fundamentally will be the challenge,” Johnson said.

Heilig will be one of Louisville’s primary scoring threats. The Arizona Christian recruit posted 253 points last season and led the Lions with 51 3-pointers. She also had 40 assists, 64 rebounds and 25 steals.

“Avery is an ACU commit that will be a great scorer for us and will set the tone for the team,” Johnson said. “High basketball IQ and has a lot of intangibles.”

Leach will enter her third year wearing a varsity uniform. She emerged as a key perimeter player last winter with 31 points, 36 assists, 41 rebounds and 20 steals. Johnson said she has shown growth and maturity in her role as the team’s new point guard.

Ella Johnson will be one of the squad’s top forces in the paint. She generated 226 points, 166 rebounds, 35 steals and 47 blocks in her freshman campaign.

Kalkowski will fill a shooting guard spot for Louisville. She produced 54 points, 52 rebounds, 33 assists and 20 steals in her role last year. Johnson said the Lions would benefit from Kalkowski’s leadership and intelligence throughout the season.

Johnson said he believes Gaston will have a chance to make a major impact in the post. She generated 110 points, 84 rebounds and 25 steals as a junior.

“Jaylin has a great opportunity in front of her,” Johnson said. “She has really worked hard in her ability to finish around the rim and I look for that to pay off this winter.”

Senior Brooke Smith, juniors Ella Aaberg and McKenna McCaulley and sophomore Ella Culver will provide additional varsity experience to the program. Smith is fully recovered from a knee injury and Aaberg, McCaulley and Culver each played in varsity games last year.

Louisville Girls Basketball Fast Facts

2020-21 record: 17-9

Head coach: Wally Johnson

Assistant coaches: Jeff Haun, Kaitlin Shepard

Returning letter winners: Avery Heilig, Sagan Leach, Ella Johnson, Lea Kalkowski, Jaylin Gaston, Brooke Smith

Top returning scorers: Avery Heilig (10.1 ppg), Ella Johnson (8.7 ppg), Jaylin Gaston (4.2 ppg)

Top returning rebounders: Ella Johnson (6.4 rpg), Jaylin Gaston (3.2 rpg), Avery Heilig (2.6 rpg), Lea Kalkowski (2.3 rpg)

Postseason assignment: Class C-1, Subdistrict 2

Subdistrict teams (2020-21 records): Ashland-Greenwood (14-11 in Class B), Conestoga (6-14), Louisville (17-9), Syracuse (21-4, Class C-1 state qualifier)

Twitter account: @ladyliongbb

Plattsmouth

Plattsmouth students believe their athleticism, enthusiasm and work ethic will be the pieces for a winning basketball puzzle this winter.

The PHS girls will return seven members of last year’s varsity squad. The team will also have multiple newcomers who will contend for spots in the regular rotation. Plattsmouth head coach Rick Titus said he believes that mixture of youth and experience will pay off for the Blue Devils.

“The girls had a good offseason at several team camps, and they’ve picked right back up here in our practices,” Titus said. “They’ve been working hard and are really responding well to the things we’ve been teaching them. We have good players in this group.”

Titus said seniors Lyndsey Caba, Jessica Meisinger, Krista Hardy and Corrine Frodermann will be valuable players on the roster. Caba, Meisinger and Hardy all saw significant roles in last season’s varsity rotation, and Frodermann will give the team height and strength in the paint.

“Our four seniors are going to be key players for us,” Titus said. “All of them have shown a lot of improvement, and they’ve done a nice job of stepping up and being good leaders for us. I’m definitely pleased with what they’ve done.”

Caba will give the team valuable minutes with her work on both ends of the court. She led Plattsmouth last season with 78 rebounds and chipped in 73 points, 25 assists and 30 steals.

Meisinger (74 points, 30 assists, 35 steals) posted team-best numbers in all three categories last winter. She also hauled in 17 offensive and 50 defensive rebounds and blocked four shots. Hardy made her presence felt in the paint with 27 points, 24 rebounds and three blocks.

Sophomore Aimee Dasher will return as Plattsmouth’s top perimeter shooter. She drained ten 3-pointers last year and added 23 rebounds, 13 steals and 11 assists. Juniors Amelia Field (20 points, 15 rebounds) and Natalie Briggs (seven rebounds, two steals) each made impacts on the perimeter, and sophomore Gertie Yoder finished the season with six boards, eight rebounds and three assists.

Titus said the Blue Devils have done a good job of picking up concepts and plays more quickly this year. That has allowed practices to operate at a crisper and more knowledge-absorbing pace.

“A lot of these girls were here last year, so they have a better understanding of everything we’re trying to do,” Titus said. “It’s been fun to watch. I think they’re more confident about things, and that’s given them a chance to have fun out there. When you have kids enjoying themselves and being confident about what they’re doing, then everything else tends to fall in line with that.”

Plattsmouth Girls Basketball Fast Facts

2020-21 record: 1-17

Head coach: Rick Titus

Assistant coaches: Dan Oatman, Dana Long, Larry Bonner

Returning letter winners: Lyndsey Caba, Jessica Meisinger, Krista Hardy, Aimee Dasher, Amelia Field, Natalie Briggs, Gertie Yoder

Top returning scorers: Lyndsey Caba (4.9 ppg), Jessica Meisinger (4.1 ppg), Aimee Dasher (2.0 ppg)

Top returning rebounders: Lyndsey Caba (5.2 rpg), Jessica Meisinger (3.7 rpg), Krista Hardy (1.4 rpg), Aimee Dasher (1.4 rpg)

Postseason assignment: Class B, Subdistrict 3

Subdistrict teams (2020-21 records): Nebraska City (5-16), Norris (22-3, Class B state runner-up), Plattsmouth (1-17), Waverly (9-14)

Twitter account: @PHSGirlsBBall

Weeping Water

Weeping Water placed a championship flag on top of the state basketball mountain last winter during a memorable campaign.

The Indians would like to climb to successful summits again this season with a talented group of veteran players.

Weeping Water students and coaches are looking forward to a 2021-22 season with enthusiasm and experience. The Indians will replace four seniors who filled key roles on the court – Reba Wilson, Grace Cave, Reagan Aronson and Jamison Twomey – but the team will have multiple members of the championship roster back.

First-year head coach Ashley Sjogren and assistants Rod Henkel and Alyssa Frederick will lead the team throughout the year. Sjogren played basketball at Louisville and Frederick competed on the court at Falls City. Henkel was head girls basketball coach at Yutan for more than a decade and led the Chieftains to the state tournament in both 2015 and 2016.

A deep senior class will guide Weeping Water in games during the winter. Karley Ridge, Lauren Harms, Brooklyn Rathe, Kiera Brack, Natania French, Ciera Dieter and Keatyn Harrah will give the Indians both depth and experience.

Ridge moved into the main rotation as a sophomore and became a major contributor last season. She scored 202 points and led Weeping Water with 169 rebounds. She added 33 steals, 30 assists and 12 blocks for the Indians.

Brack and Rathe each gave the team valuable contributions during last year’s state tournament. Both will likely see their roles expand this winter. Brack will provide accurate perimeter shooting for the squad, while Rathe will help the Indians in the paint on both offense and defense.

Harms, French, Dieter and Harrah will boost the team with their basketball knowledge and athleticism. French, Dieter and Harms were all members of last year’s group, while Harrah was an award-winning softball player during the fall.

Juniors Lexi Mogensen and Sam Hammons and sophomores Emily Ridge, Ella Cave and Jillian Rathe will return to Weeping Water’s lineup. All five Indians appeared in varsity games last season.

Freshmen Brinkley McAdams, Katie Mogensen, Kaylea McCaulley and Kalison Miller will join the program. They will help the squad in both practices and games.

Weeping Water Girls Basketball Fast Facts

2020-21 record: 24-5 (Class D-1 state champions)

Head coach: Ashley Sjogren

Assistant coaches: Rod Henkel, Alyssa Frederick

Returning letter winners: Karley Ridge, Ciera Dieter, Natania French, Kiera Brack, Brooklyn Rathe, Lauren Harms, Lexi Mogensen, Ella Cave, Sam Hammons, Emily Ridge, Jillian Rathe

Postseason assignment: Class C-2, Subdistrict 1

Subdistrict teams: Cornerstone Christian (6-13), Nebraska City Lourdes (20-5, Class C-2 state qualifier), Omaha Christian Academy (12-9), Weeping Water (24-5, Class D-1 state champions), Yutan (8-11 in Class D-1)

Twitter account: @weepingwatergbb

