Gissler set to play softball at Augsburg

LOUISVILLE – Megan Gissler has produced many diamond-level moments for the Cass Wildcats during her high school career.

She is planning to deliver additional softball gems for Augsburg University next season.

Gissler signed a letter of intent Tuesday morning to play softball at Augsburg. The school is located in downtown Minneapolis and participates in NCAA Division III activities. The Auggies are members of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The Louisville senior said she was happy to continue her career in the Twin Cities. She felt Augsburg would be a good place for both her academic and athletic pursuits.

“I’m really excited,” Gissler said. “It felt like home when I went up there and met the coaches and the team. I went up there both in August and October, and it was a place that felt like the right fit.”

Cass co-head coach Molly Stieren said Gissler would make a positive impact on the Augsburg roster.

“She’s going to do extremely well,” Stieren said. “Megan’s really coachable and is willing to learn new things, and she’s a really hard worker too. She goes out there and competes in every game, and that’s something that is going to benefit her up there. I think they’re getting a good player.”

Gissler finished her senior season with a .273 batting average and .369 on-base percentage for Cass. She produced 15 hits, 16 runs scored and 13 runs batted in and led the squad with three home runs. She delivered 36 defensive assists as the team’s starting shortstop.

Gissler was one of the program’s top players during her career. She ended with a .354 career batting average and .476 on-base percentage. She generated 64 hits and 47 RBI during her time with the Wildcats.

Gissler has earned many academic awards at Louisville and has been on the LHS Honor Roll multiple times. She is a National Honor Society student and is planning to major in psychology at Augsburg.

Gissler has been involved in softball and track and field at Louisville. She helped the school’s 3,200-meter relay team earn a medal at last spring’s state track and field meet. She has also participated in 4-H activities.

Gissler said she was excited to have a chance to continue making diamond-level plays during her college career.

“It’s hard to explain how much softball means to me,” Gissler said. “I’ve been playing it for 12 years, so it’s been a big part of my life. I love everything about it.”