Golf teams compete on local courses

Elmwood-Murdock and Plattsmouth golfers took part in a pair of events on their home courses Monday.

Elmwood-Murdock 159, Palmyra 194

The Knights wrote winning numbers on their scorecards against Palmyra at Grandpa’s Woods.

Nate Lockman led Elmwood-Murdock with a career-best round on the course. He earned medalist honors with a 31. Lockman posted birdies on the first and seventh holes and made pars on holes three, five, six, eight and nine.

Easton Miller, Nate Rust, Jeston Junker and Drake Clements added varsity rounds for the team. Rowan Kastens represented the Knights in the junior varsity dual.

Elmwood-Murdock Varsity Results

Nate Lockman 31, Easton Miller 41, Nate Rust 40, Jeston Junker 47, Drake Clements 50. Team score 159.

Palmyra Varsity Results

Noah Carpenter 34, Jonny Glantz 59, Luke Johnson 49, Gage Bohaty 52, Zach Phillips 66. Team score 194.

Elmwood-Murdock Junior Varsity Results

Rowan Kastens 51.

Palmyra Junior Varsity Results

Wesley Parolek 62.

Plattsmouth Invite

Plattsmouth hosted seven schools from across the state at the Plattsmouth Invite. Golfers played 18 holes at Bay Hills during the morning and afternoon.

The Blue Devils captured sixth place in team standings with a 446. Kye Stone led PHS with a 16th-place round of 106. Kasten Hellbusch (109), Eli Michel (115), Nate Kramer (116) and Brock Endorf (134) added rounds for the squad.

Harrison Weddell of Elkhorn North won the individual title with a round of 83. Elkhorn North ran away with the team title with a 351.

Team Results

Elkhorn North 351, Wahoo 374, Syracuse 427, Nebraska City 433, Omaha Roncalli 437, Plattsmouth 446, David City 475, Platteview 475

Plattsmouth Varsity Results

Nate Kramer 56-60 116 (29th), Kye Stone 53-53 106 (16th), Eli Michel 56-59 115 (28th), Kasten Hellbusch 53-56 109 (20th), Brock Endorf 65-69 134 (38th).

Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results

Ayden Kragness-Carpenter 78-69 147, Rally Grotelueschen 77-69 146, Jaden Ormerod 75-79 154, Isaac Timm 60-59 119, Nathan Rain 71-78 149.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.